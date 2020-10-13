NYC Comic T.J Announces His Debut Special on Nov. 3rd

NEW YORK, Oct 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comedian T.J is announcing that Comedy Dynamics is releasing T.J: January 3rd through their hybrid distribution system composed of Comcast, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum, Apple TV, Dish, Google Play, DirecTV, Vimeo, YouTube and many more on November 3, 2020.

In his debut special taped in January in Brooklyn, Haitian stand-up comedian, TJ, tackles with his conversational style the perils of English as a third language, race, the metoo movement, and the presidential election. No subject is off limits in this smart, edgy, and, most of all, hilarious debut.

T.J

T.J is the writer, performer, and executive producer of the special.

"I'm unbelievably excited about this. When I moved to America in 2008, I barely knew what standup comedy was. It almost immediately became my favorite thing in the world and, in 2012, I decided to pursue it as my dream. I love comedy more than anything, and I can't wait to share my first hour with the public," said T.J.

"TJ is a smart, funny comic with great delivery and an obvious passion for comedy. We're excited to release his special," said Brian Volk-Weiss, Founder and CEO of Comedy Dynamics.

About T.J

TJ is a standup comedian, writer, actor born and raised in Haiti who currently resides in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to the US in 2008, learned the language, and decided to perform standup in 2012. He's since made appearances on Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV, FOX and has written for the New York Times. He performs regularly in the best comedy clubs and alt shows in New York City. TJ has a very laid back, smooth, and conversational style on stage. He jokes about race, society's idiosyncrasies, and the inherent contrast between life in Haiti and America. Some people say his humor is smart and eye-opening, he would probably agree with these people.

About Comedy Dynamics:

Founded by Brian Volk-Weiss, Comedy Dynamics, a Nacelle company, is the largest independent comedy production and distribution company. The company has worked with a wide range of established and emerging comedic talent including Ali Wong, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jim Gaffigan, Pete Davidson, David Cross, and many more. The company was nominated for an NAACP Spirit Award in 2019 for Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History. 17 Comedy Dynamics releases have been Grammy-nominated (with four wins), including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019.

