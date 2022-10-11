NYC Divorce Attorney - Prioritizing Your Career Over Your Family Can Kill Your Marriage.

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Val Kleyman, Esq., the founding partner of the Kleyman Law Firm, a law practice devoted exclusively to divorce and family law in New York City announced that prioritizing your career over your family can kill your marriage.

With recent media coverage of rocky marriages between celebrity couples, top-rated NYC divorce attorney Val Kleyman with the Kleyman Law Firm advised that while dedicating yourself entirely to your career may seem like the right thing to do for one spouse, it necessarily takes time and attention away from the other spouse. "When a person is never home to do things with their spouse and children, they run the risk of neglecting their family duties, often leading to resentment from the other spouse and divorce" said Kleyman.

When a person looks for the right partner, "ambitious" and "career oriented" are typically on the list of qualities one looks for. But what happens when one is a workaholic and places their career ahead of their family time? According to Val Kleyman, a top-rated NYC divorce attorney with the Kleyman Law Firm, studies have shown that when a spouse is a workaholic, there is a higher percentage of divorce.

Working long hours though is not the same as putting your marriage on the backburner. "A hard worker can still have a balanced life, leave work at the office, and be emotionally present and engaged when home or away from work. If you find that work is your number one priority, frequently miss out on life and family events, are anxious when you can't work, this may be your wake-up call" says NYC divorce attorney Val Kleyman.

"It is important to maintain a good work life balance. Steps you can take to set up boundaries when you get home from work are putting away your phone, not checking emails, and setting aside uninterrupted time for your spouse and your family. This can be critical in avoiding additional or future harm to your relationship and ultimately keeping you out of my office" said Kleyman.

Val Kleyman is the founding partner of the Kleyman Law Firm, handling divorce and family law matters. The Kleyman Law Firm is located at One Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor, New York, NY. For more info go to https://nyc-divorcelawyer.com, email: [email protected] or call 212-401-1977.

