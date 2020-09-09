NYC Law Firm Welcomes New Leadership

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Ballon Stoll Bader & Nadler, P.C., Managing Partner, Howard D. Bader and partner Michael J. Sheppeard are slated to lead Scarinci Hollenbeck's New York City office, according to Donald Scarinci, Firm Managing Partner. Mr. Bader and Mr. Sheppeard have been practicing together for nearly two decades, combining their experience to offer a full range of legal services and often acting as outside general counsel for their domestic and international clients. Notably, the pair has significant experience in assisting their numerous clients based in Asia with expansion into U.S. markets and vice versa, particularly in the areas of franchising, licensing, distribution, and international trade.

"Howard and Michael are an elite team of attorneys who understand the intricacies of law that businesses operating in New York, New Jersey and abroad, require," stated Donald Scarinci. "Howard's experience serving as managing partner for twenty-five years combined with Michael's experience leading their prior firm's commercial litigation practice group make them the perfect pair to help lead the firm's New York office for years to come," he continued.

Mr. Bader and Mr. Sheppeard have developed a robust legal practice that spans over fifty years and have proven experience in serving their clients, both domestic and international, in a wide array of industries including garment, fashion & apparel, food & beverage, technology, finance, and more. They serve a number of clients in Asia, particularly in Japan, China, Korea, Malaysia, and Vietnam. They regularly act as outside general counsel to their clients in a variety of matters, including but not limited to, international law, corporate restructuring, various turnaround work, litigation, intellectual property, bankruptcy and creditor's rights, mergers & acquisitions, as well as numerous corporate transactions and business law matters.

"I am excited to begin this new chapter with Scarinci Hollenbeck," said Howard D. Bader. "It is a pleasure to work alongside some of the tri-state area's finest practitioners of the law and I am thrilled to be leading the firm's New York practice," he continued.

The attorneys will be working out of Scarinci Hollenbeck's new NYC office located at:

589 8th Avenue

16th Floor

New York, NY, 10018

Phone: 212-286-0747

Fax: 212-808-4155

