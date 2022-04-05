NYC Moms Who Met Via Pandemic Support Group Pivot to Urgent Ukraine Action - April 12 Fundraiser to "Provide Aid for Displaced Families, Medical Supplies, and Humanitarian Relief"

NEW YORK , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, over dinner in New York City, a group of sixteen new moms were enjoying some in-person time together, talking about their struggles, their exuberant moments, their challenges, their fears - and they decided to make a real difference for those struggling with so much more, so far away.

Before dinner was over, it was decided - the group would form "Moms for a Cause" to raise support for Ukrainian families. Moving quickly, they partnered with the Ukrainian Institute of America to host an upcoming gala, An Evening for Ukraine.

An Evening For Ukraine Gala Razom Volunteers Helping in Ukraine

It all happens on April 12 at the beautiful historic mansion that houses the Ukrainian Institute of America on East 79th Street. Attendees can expect an upscale cocktail event, fundraiser and auction, with live entertainment highlighting the beautiful culture of Ukraine. All proceeds of the highly anticipated event will be going to Razom's work supporting displaced families, providing medical supplies, and other on-the-ground humanitarian relief. Razom is a 501c3 with an all-volunteer Ukrainian staff.

Just who are these movers and shakers behind Moms For A Cause and this important event? While they've only recently started to get together in person, they have been leaning on each other for emotional support for two years now, part of a larger group of more than 200 women from across the City. They first met virtually - when they were either brand new moms or going through their pregnancies, feeling incredibly isolated, at the height of the pandemic. Instead of meeting in community centers, restaurants or living rooms, they found themselves meeting on WhatsApp.

"The last two years have been tough on everyone, but for new moms who can already feel isolated, the impact of the pandemic was especially acute," said one of the founding members of the group. "During this time, I joined a group of moms in NYC who connected on WhatsApp. Navigating the universal experiences of parenthood, we bonded with other women we'd never met. We started sharing parenting tips and, as the world slowly opened up, began to plan COVID-conscious playdates and gather for mom's night out events."

As time went on, the scope of the group's conversation changed beyond just parenting advice.

"Several moms began to rally around issues that affect moms in the city, finding that together we could make a real impact together." Then, after the invasion of Ukraine, they realized they had the power to make a difference beyond the streets of New York.

"So we started NYC Moms for a Cause. We saw the critical need to help families in crisis. While several group members have personal ties to Ukraine, many of us just recognized the universal need to have safety and security for our children."

Purchase tickets and bid on items at: www.momsforacause.com.

