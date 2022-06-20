NYC NFT Scene Heating Up: ClubRare to Host June 23 Web3 Collector Afterparty post-NFT.NYC Conference

However, the party won't end after the last keynote speech. ClubRare is hosting the Web3 Collector Afterparty in Times Square the evening of June 23, with additional featured speakers, cocktails, and networking opportunities.

The free invite-only event will be an incredible opportunity for conference-goers to extend their experience by engaging with industry veterans, entrepreneurs, and esteemed collectors.

The intersection of e-commerce and web3 is rapidly becoming the eye of the storm for 2022 and 2023. From jpeg avatars to complex shipping logistics for massive brands, mainstream brands are looking to make a foray into NFTs and web3 communities amid an uncertain swell of regulatory concerns. Attendees will hear from established and rising voices in web3, and benefit from a wealth of experience across e-commerce and metaverse.

With over 1000 applicants for the invite-only event with a capacity of 100, the afterparty will have VIP attendees from Meta, Instagram, OpenSea, and more. ClubRare is inviting journalists to gain an inside look to the event, with 10 spots reserved for media personnel.

Register for an invitation to this exciting afterparty: https://afterparty.clubrare.xyz/

Submit any questions or inquiries to [email protected]

SOURCE ClubRare