NYC Pop Artist Creates Mother's Day Coloring Cards To Support City Harvest

NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC based artist, designer and mother, Elizabeth Sutton, launches five downloadable Mother's Day coloring cards to support City Harvest. Five different cards are available for download, one for every woman in your life: from child to mother , husband to wife , grandchild to grandmother , individual to a front-line worker , and a general card for a woman you love and appreciate . Each card is $3.50, or buy all 5 for $15.00. 100% of all proceeds will be going to City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue organization.

"It breaks my heart to see the streets of New York City, my hometown, so empty. It's eerie. The city that never sleeps has been sleeping for months. The health care workers are at the front of the line, fighting for our city and my team and I need to do our job and give back. The city of New York needs City Harvest now more than ever. I hope these coloring cards will bring cheer to health care workers and moms worldwide who definitely need some love and color right now. Being a mom is the hardest job in the world right now. Sending strength to all moms out there," says Sutton.

Elizabeth is encouraging her supporters to send personalized cards, using her outlines, to health care workers, or mail them to local hospitals and medical centers to show gratitude and support, in addition to raising crucial funds.

This release comes subsequent to her recent launch of 3 free good will coloring books to help people stay creative through these times. Her coloring books were downloaded over 10,000 times through her website. In an effort to foster a sense of community and raise funds, The Elizabeth Sutton Collection team is devoted to being active participants in the fight against the COVID19 epidemic.

Cards can get purchased directly from https://www.elizabethsuttoncollection.com/product-category/mothers-day-cards/ . 100% of proceeds will be donated from Elizabeth Sutton Collection to City Harvest of New York. Happy Mother's Day to all!

About Elizabeth Sutton

Sutton is a 30-year-old NYC based artist, designer, entrepreneur, and single mother of two. Her designs range from fine art and limited edition prints to award winning tile collections, a fashion accessories line, and wallpaper collections. Elizabeth's brand is known as genuine, hardworking, resilient, and passionate. The brand's social media sees 35% engagement rates, and Sutton's work has been featured in The New York Times, Entrepreneur, Luxe Magazine, Architectural Digest, and many more.

