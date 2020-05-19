NYC Startup, PairME Wines, Launches #PairMEStayHomeChallenge To Give Back To Their Community
May 19, 2020, 14:55 ET
NEW YORK, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PairME Wines, the New York City wine startup launched in July 2019 with their smart and straightforward 'Wine for Steak,' 'Wine for Seafood,' and 'Wine for Summer Salads,' is giving back to the community they call home. "NYC is where PairME was born, and we are trying to do our part to join the fight. We have been donating to nurses and doctors of NYU Langone Hospital who are doing so much for our city," said Scott Glauber, the 23-year-old founder of the brand, with Ayush Maheshwari, who both graduated from NYU in 2019. They delivered cases of their product to nurse Nicole Urban, who works in the Intensive Care Unit, for her and her colleagues to help carry them through the pandemic.
Scott and Ayush expressed their gratitude to their friends at Gotham Wines who assisted in this project. Jimmy, the manager of Gotham Wines on the Upper West Side, had this to say: "We want to support our frontline workers the best way we can -- with wine!" Between now and June 21st, PairME Wines will be donating through Gotham Wines $1 from every bottle sold to NYC healthcare workers through getusppe.org, a platform created to enable individuals and organizations to get PPE to healthcare workers in need (check out their excellent work on their website). They are also inviting their customers to get involved! With the resurgence of home-cooking during these past few weeks under stay-at-home orders, PairME will be gifting free cases of their 'Wine for Seafood' or 'Wine for Steak' to the best home cook in NYC. To enter, contestants can snap a picture of their homemade dish and tag @pairmewines with the hashtag, #pairmestayhomechallenge on Instagram.
PairME Wines is genuinely grateful for the opportunity to help out in these tough times and wishes to thank their loyal customers and partners for joining the fight.
