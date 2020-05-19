NYC Startup, PairME Wines, Launches #PairMEStayHomeChallenge To Give Back To Their Community

Scott and Ayush expressed their gratitude to their friends at Gotham Wines who assisted in this project. Jimmy, the manager of Gotham Wines on the Upper West Side, had this to say: "We want to support our frontline workers the best way we can -- with wine!" Between now and June 21st, PairME Wines will be donating through Gotham Wines $1 from every bottle sold to NYC healthcare workers through getusppe.org, a platform created to enable individuals and organizations to get PPE to healthcare workers in need (check out their excellent work on their website). They are also inviting their customers to get involved! With the resurgence of home-cooking during these past few weeks under stay-at-home orders, PairME will be gifting free cases of their 'Wine for Seafood' or 'Wine for Steak' to the best home cook in NYC. To enter, contestants can snap a picture of their homemade dish and tag @pairmewines with the hashtag, #pairmestayhomechallenge on Instagram.