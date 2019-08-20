NYC Television Week Announces Preliminary Speaker Lineup in a New Track Format, Including Hispanic TV Summit

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYC Television Week, presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News magazines, today announced its transformation for 2019, to a large conference featuring topical tracks and special events that will cover recent changes and challenges in the industry, as well as celebrate industry leaders. New for 2019, NYC Television Week will now feature a 4-track format of conference sessions on the following topics: Streaming, TV Data, Advanced Advertising, and Hispanic TV. The week of events will also feature special celebrations including the 29th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame and the 2nd annual NYC TV Week 40 Under 40 reception. The events will be presented at various locations within New York City, from Monday, October 28 through Wednesday, October 30, 2019, and are sponsored by NBCUniversal Hispanic Group, Condista, Castalia Communications, Mexicanal, Google, Applicaster, Cadent, IHS Markit, Nielsen, Univision, Canoe, iSpot.TV, Tavant, Disney Advertising Sales, Epsilon and TVSquared.

"2019 has been a transformative year so far in the broadcasting and cable industries and we're thrilled to have NYC Television Week keeping pace with the brightest innovators in the marketplace. Our new format of four tracks will be packed with innovative content covering the latest topics in multi-platform advertising, OTT, streaming video, big data, personalization and much more. Attendees will benefit from all three days of content, providing an invaluable opportunity to learn, share and create new ideas," said Randi Schatz, VP/Market Leader of Media Entertainment at Future plc, publisher of Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News.

A key enhancement to the program is the addition of 17th Annual Hispanic Television Summit to the fold of NYC Television Week. The summit, which continues to be produced by Schramm Marketing Group, is the biggest and most important annual gathering for those in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences in the U.S. and worldwide. Television and online video continue to serve as the most reliable source of information, entertainment and sports for the nearly 58 million U.S. Hispanic viewers as well as the hundreds of millions more in Latin America and the Caribbean. This year's summit during NYC Television Week will explore how these changing options are having a critical effect on influencing Hispanic viewers, and generating revenues for advertisers, programmers, content creators and content providers. A highlight of each year's Hispanic TV Summit has been the awards luncheon. This year's awards will once again celebrate leaders in brand advertising, on-air talent, programming, and network management. The Award for Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video will be presented to the well-known brand, AARP. The award will be accepted by AARP's Vice President, Multicultural Leadership, Hispanic/Latino Audience Strategy, Yvette Peña. The Award for Outstanding Achievement in Hispanic Television and Video Programming will be presented to Univision's "República Deportiva." The award will be accepted by Félix Fernández, Co-host, TUDN's "República Deportiva"; Juan Carlos Rodriguez, President of Sports, Univision Communications Inc. and Federico Lariño, Senior Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Univision Communications, Inc.

"The Hispanic Television Summit has an unparalleled legacy within the industry as a source of valuable content and networking opportunities," said Bill Gannon, VP of Content & Global Editor-In-Chief at Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News. "We are thrilled to bring this expertise and energy into NYC Television Week to provide our television and broadcast professional attendees with even more innovative solutions and insights into the future trends of the television and video industry."

The speakers to date for NYC Television Week 2019 are:

Keynote Speakers:

Karina Dobarro , Horizon Media

, Horizon Media Jennifer Koester , Google

, Google Manuel Martinez , Telemundo Station Group

, Telemundo Station Group Gina Mingioni , Comcast Cable Advertising

, Comcast Cable Advertising Shane Peros , Google

, Google Tom Ryan , Pluto TV

, Pluto TV Lia Silkworth , Telemundo

, Telemundo Valari Staab , NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations

Panelists & Presenters:

Jonathan Barzilay , PBS

, PBS Michael Bishara , Discovery

, Discovery Mike Bloxham , Magid

, Magid Kaizar Campwala , ABC News

, ABC News Richard Glosser , Verance

, Verance Brian Handrigan , Advocado

, Advocado Tim Hanlon , The Vertere Group, LLC

, The Vertere Group, LLC Andrew Hare , Magid

, Magid Dan Hurwitz , Penthera

, Penthera Keith Kazerman , Discovery

, Discovery Jo Kinsella , TVSquared

, TVSquared Kevin Krim , EDO

, EDO Pankaj Kumar , NBCUniversal

, NBCUniversal Steve Mandala , Univision Communications Inc.

, Univision Communications Inc. Lance Neuhauser , 4C

, 4C Gerrit Niemeijer , NCC Media

, NCC Media Carla Noriega , Casanova//McCann

, Casanova//McCann Damian Pelliccione , Revry

, Revry Ken Ripley , Newsy

, Newsy Romina Rosado , NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises William Sager , The Preview Channel

, The Preview Channel Randi Schatz , Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News

, Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News Joe Schramm , Schramm Marketing Group

, Schramm Marketing Group Steven Walsh , Comscore

, Comscore Adriana Waterston , Horowitz Research

, Horowitz Research Rob Weisbord , Sinclair Broadcast Group

, Sinclair Broadcast Group Tom Weiss , Dativa

, Dativa Shereta Williams , Videa

For a detailed look at all of the NYC Television Week events including programs and registration information, visit www.nyctvweek.com .

