NYC Website Design Company, Huemor, Breaks Down the Cost of an Ecommerce Website Redesign

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When redesigning your Ecommerce website, knowing how much it will cost your brand can be tricky. Like many professional services, the adage, "You get what you pay for!" is often true. The tricky part of redesigning your Ecommerce website is finding the sweet spot in the middle- avoiding a cheap redesign which could underperform or cause issues, and overpaying. Huemor, a NYC Website Design Company, has put together the following tips on making sure you're well informed on redesign pricing before you overpay or are left unsatisfied.

A Better Way to Budget. Think a fixed-cost budget for your Ecommerce website redesign is a good idea? Think again. Since your business's needs are unique, a cookie cutter approach is not a good idea. Instead of prioritizing technological considerations over business needs, prioritize what your company needs. Ecommerce websites are designed to drive sales and require a high-performing structure. From the tracking code on your Ecommerce website, to payment processing, to your product database, a quality redesign represents an investment back into your business.

Skip (some) Math. From assets to development to all the costs in-between, are you ready to break out a pencil and a calculator? Yeah, we didn't think so either—so here's a better idea: using this handy calculator that we poured our hearts and souls into here at Huemor, designed to give you a budget in under two minutes. No need to thank us, it's what we're here for.

Anticipating Costs. The Ecommerce Website Cost Formula was developed to predict the costs of your website's redesign. It might seem complicated, but when broken down the formula is somewhat simple. In short, the smaller your business, the less money your budget should be. The factors that go into this formula are ones that you're probably used to seeing daily, including annual revenue, average product value, total product library, total order history, total customers, and finally, number of third-party integrations.

When using the formula, the final number produced includes everything that goes into the redesign. That includes design, development, data migration, integrations, and more. With that being said, the costs of a website redesign don't have to be as surprising or expensive as you might have previously expected. It's essential to choose a website design company that is both transparent with redesign costs, as well as making you, the customer, their top priority.

About Huemor: Huemor Ecommerce Web Design Company helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

SOURCE Huemor