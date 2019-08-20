NYC Website Design Company, Huemor, Discusses the Main Effects of Using Shapes for Your Website Design

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most recent web design trends is the use of geometric and organic shapes. NYC website design company , Huemor, discusses the main benefits to using shapes in your website design.

Striking Visual Design Without Clutter:

Shapes can have a significant impact on a visitor's impression of your homepage. Shapes make a site more interesting. Recognizable symbols and geometric shapes make your design bolder without sacrificing minimalism.

Draw the Eyes to Vital Content:

Shapes are powerful tools to highlight a featured product, special offer, or CTA. Bold shapes and bright symbols attract your customer's eyes to these items. Then all you have to do is ensure the copy or offer is appealing enough to encourage them to click.

Match Shapes with Your Brand Impression:

Different shapes can exude different moods or messages. For example, squares and rectangles evoke feelings of balance and security. But circles emit impressions of fluidity and the satisfaction of cycle completion. We can create other feelings with less popular shapes. Triangles signify direction and stability. Polygons that resemble floor tiles and honeycombs can evoke feelings of balance and cooperation. Take these impressions into account and use shapes to complement your brand personality.

Incorporating shapes into your website design can have a multitude of effects on your site's impression. See how you can incorporate shapes into your website redesign today.

About Huemor: Huemor Ecommerce Web Design helps ecommerce, beauty, SaaS, B2B, and nonprofit businesses create a best-in-class website experience to drive their online growth and improve their overall bottom line. Huemor's team of designers and developers work to create memorable websites that tell your brand's story, improve your key metrics, and display your brand with pride. Balancing memorable brand experiences with user-centric design, Huemor has amassed an impressive portfolio of case studies with successful clients, helping companies build memorable digital experiences for their brand across various industries.

