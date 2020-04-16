NYCM Insurance Announces Credit to Auto Policyholders

EDMESTON, N.Y., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, it was announced that NYCM Insurance will be issuing a credit to its approximately 230,000 auto policyholders. All auto policyholders as of April 30, 2020 will receive a 15% credit back from their April and May premiums. Customers will not need to do anything to receive this credit, as it will be mailed to the address on their policy in the coming weeks.

"We are actively finding ways to continue to support essential employees and local communities, whom we are indebted to, however we want to also give back to our valued customers for doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. It is our responsibility to protect our customers, no matter the circumstance. While finances may be weighing heavily on the minds of many right now, we feel it's important to give back what we can.", said President & CEO, V. Daniel Robinson.

In addition to providing this credit to its auto policyholders, NYCM has stopped any notice of cancellation for non-payment of premium and will continue to do so until further notice. NYCM is also providing alternative payment options to help customers through financial hardship due to COVID-19. In accordance with social distancing guidelines, NYCM has adapted to how they are providing service to its customers by using digital tools to assess damage to homes and vehicles. NYCM hopes this allows its customers to get back to normal as soon as possible.

NYCM Insurance has placed an emphasis on safety for it's more than 850 employees and 1,200 independent agents across the state of New York.

"Most of the NYCM Insurance work-force has been serving our customers and agents remotely since March 18th in an effort to keep them and their families safe during these times." Robinson continued. "We are proud to provide care to our customers in innovative ways while continuing to compensate our employees during this time."

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great grandson, V. Daniel Robinson II. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 850 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com.

