NYCM Insurance Gives Back to Non-Profits with "International Day of Charity" Facebook Contest

EDMESTON, N.Y., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporting charitable causes is engrained in the culture at NYCM Insurance. In honor of the upcoming "International Day of Charity" on September 5th, 2021, NYCM Insurance wants to give back to those most passionate about their favorite causes. NYCM will hand-select three entries to win a $1,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

To enter, participants can visit the NYCM Insurance Facebook page between Friday, September 3rd, 2021 and Friday, September 10th, 2021, to comment on the giveaway post which will be pinned to the top of the page. Comments should include information on the participant's charity of choice as well as why they believe their organization should be chosen. Winners will be notified by 10:30 AM on Friday September 10th, 2021 via Facebook.

"At NYCM Insurance, we are committed to philanthropic efforts around the state of New York," says President & CEO Dan Robinson. "From the beginning, our goal has been to make a difference in our community and in the lives of New Yorkers. This giveaway is a testament to that commitment, and we look forward to learning about charities close to the hearts of our community members along the way."

To learn more about NYCM's community-based culture, click here.

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great grandson, V. Daniel Robinson II. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 800 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com

Contact: Jeremy Robinson, Senior Vice President of Customer Relations Management

[email protected]

800-234-6926

SOURCE NYCM Insurance

Related Links

http://www.nycm.com

