NYCM Insurance Named Among Nation's Best And Brightest In Wellness

EDMESTON, N.Y., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NYCM Insurance has received the Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness award for their highly successful employee wellness program for the 7th year in a row. The National Association for Business Resources hosts the more than 20-year-old program to recognize companies for promoting employee well-being, worksite health, and wellness. Winning companies were evaluated in areas such as: outcomes, analysis, tracking, participation & incentives, benefits and programs, leadership, employee input, culture, and environment.

"Throughout the year of 2020, the Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness winners have demonstrated leadership and forward thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19. It is in these unique times that the Best and Brightest in Wellness winners excel and share their knowledge with others," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs.

NYCM recognizes that balance is essential in creating a well-rounded, sustainable wellness routine and is proud to offer employees an all-encompassing wellness program. Known by employees as "365 Passport to Wellness,'' the program focuses on inspiring team members to live a healthy lifestyle and find happiness by practicing various forms of wellness. The number "365" is included in the program title to reiterate that wellness is something we can and should commit to every day of the year. To encourage overall well-being, employee participation in the program is tracked for annual incentive opportunities. "We are excited and proud to accept this award for the 7th year in a row," says Lexi Wilcox of NYCM's People Development Team "During our time at home due to COVID-19, we have adapted our wellness program to be more inclusive than ever before. The true success comes from the dedication of our employees and leadership as we continue our journey forward as a team, stronger and healthier."

To learn more about NYCM's award winning wellness program, click here .

About NYCM. NYCM Insurance is a property and casualty insurance carrier that has been providing coverage to residents and businesses in New York since 1899. The company has grown tremendously over the last 120 years and is currently under the direction of founder VanNess Robinson's great grandson, V. Daniel Robinson II. Aside from the Edmeston headquarters, NYCM Insurance has three additional offices in Sherburne, Canajoharie and Orchard Park. With a team of over 800 employees, and a network of over 1,200 independent agents, NYCM Insurance is dedicated to providing superior service and a quality customer experience to their over 525,000 customers. Insurance lines include Home, Auto, Umbrella and Business. NYCM Insurance is rated A by A.M. Best Company. To learn more about NYCM's services, visit www.nycm.com.

