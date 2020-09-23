NYDIG Announces Senior Executive Appointments

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYDIG , a leading provider of investment and technology solutions for bitcoin and other digital assets, has hired former Goldman Sachs Partners Ronnie Wexler and Tejas Shah and Managing Director Eric Kramer, and veteran Fintech analyst Greg Cipolaro, to join the firm in executive roles. Wexler has been appointed Global Head of Business Development, Shah has been appointed Global Head of Trading, Kramer has been appointed Head of West Coast Business Development, and Cipolaro has been appointed Global Head of Research.

Robert Gutmann, CEO of NYDIG, said, "We are delighted to welcome Ronnie, Tejas, Eric and Greg to the firm. For years, our team has been honing a set of world class solutions that sit at the intersection of the highest levels of traditional finance and cryptocurrency. As more institutional investors add bitcoin and other digital assets to their portfolios and banks add related products for their customers, they are looking for the products, services, coverage, and overall experience they are accustomed to in traditional banking and capital markets. These new hires will leverage the proprietary technology and deep expertise that NYDIG has developed for years to deliver exactly that."

Wexler joins after a 19-year career at Goldman Sachs, where he held senior roles as the Co-Head of Americas Equities Sales, and Head of Americas Equity Derivative Sales. In addition, he served on the Firmwide Structured Investment Products Committee.

Shah was the Co-Head of US Equity Derivatives Trading at Goldman Sachs before leaving the firm in 2018. Over his nearly 20-year career at the firm, Shah was responsible for deploying the firm's balance sheet to build its client franchise and manage the firm's risk. Most recently he worked for Two Sigma helping it expand its automated derivatives market making business and alpha strategies.

Kramer is the Co-founder of Kedham Management, a multi-family residential real estate firm, where he spent the past 4 years. Prior to Kedham, Kramer spent 15 years at Goldman Sachs, where he specialized in institutional fixed income sales coverage for US credit products.

Cipolaro is the Co-founder and was CEO of Digital Asset Research (DAR), one of the most reputable research firms in digital assets. Prior to DAR, he held roles at Balyasny Asset Management, Robeco Investment Management, Starboard Value, and two #1-ranked Institutional Investor research teams.

NYDIG's business provides a complete suite of investment and brokerage solutions for digital assets to institutional allocators, professional traders, investment advisors, and high net worth individuals. NYDIG also partners with banks and philanthropies to white label its core proprietary custody, execution, financing, and AML/KYC platforms to their customers and donors. NYDIG's current digital asset custody, asset management, and financing balances exceed $1 billion in aggregate for some of the world's most demanding investors and banks.

"Our clients demand the highest level of service from their investment managers, brokers, and integration partners in traditional assets, and they expect no less from us as they build positions and products in digital assets. Our ability to attract unparalleled talent to the team is part of what they get when they choose NYDIG," Gutmann said.

