NYFW Spring 2020 designer pickup: FORTUNA Tokyo, changing the way you see Japan

"FORTUNA Tokyo" is the next Japanese designer everybody should keep an eye on.

The Japanese luxury brand based in Tokyo will be presenting their newest collection at Piers 59 Studios as part of FLYING SOLO on September 6th from 18:00, marking their debut at New York Fashion Week 2020 SS. "Young Paris", a CFDA brand ambassador for New York Fashion Week 2017 has already been confirmed to appear on their runway.

So what is FORTUNA Tokyo?

In an era where many look for inspiration on social media or beyond the borders, the traditional Japanese craftsmanship struggles to keep up to the digital age. Due to the lack of successors, the number of craftsmen who carry on the techniques to the next generation is declining. The once highly praised artwork provided only to the privilege is on the verge of crisis in its native country.

That is where FORTUNA Tokyo comes in. Their goal is simple: to revive the once forgotten beauty of traditional Japanese craftsmanship. Making a splash at the Tokyo Collection 2018 SS, Kobe Collection 2016AW, Hong Kong Fashion Week 2016SS, and Tokyo Street Collection, FORTUNA Tokyo is an emerging brand expected to make a scene at NYFW 2020 SS in their Samurai ways.

The designer, Akiko Koba gives a twist to modern looks by incorporating Japanese essences into the collection. Furthermore, she goes beyond the surface design, and uses high quality Kimono textiles produced in the historic Kyoto, Japan for her collections, proving that Japanese beauty lies within the smallest details that are often unseen.

The textiles used in collections are made by craftsmen in small traditional local factories rather than big ones because their artwork created from their extreme attention to detail cannot be mimicked by no one else.

FORTUNA Tokyo also builds a partnership with these craftsmen in the hopes of having people across the world see the beauty that these thriving individual craftsmen's create.

For the spring collection, the brands looks will be representing the eras in Japan; Heian, Kamakura, Muromachi, Sengoku, and Edo.

Designer Profile

Akiko Koba: Fascinated by the beauty of Nishijin Kyoto woven silk, Akiko Koba, launched the luxury brand FORTUNA Tokyo in 2011. Collections ranging from neckties, formal wear, and folding fans are meticulously crafted utilizing Kimono textiles. It bestowed an unprecedented level of luxury, inherent with the historically rich textile's unparalleled craftsmanship. Combining Akiko Koba's graphic design background, a mixture of contemporary graphic design, infused with traditional Japanese kimono techniques, gave birth to a new genre of style.

FLYING SOLO "A revolutionary shopping experience"- NYLON

Covered by Vogue, The New York Times, NYLON, WWD, Harper's Bazaar, FLYING SOLO is major fashion house that collects talented independent designers from all over the world. Their store is located on the prime streets of Broadway and Soho. The Soho store is inside a NYC landmark building and is known as The Copper Room. It is strictly limited to editors, press, stylists, and VIP celebrities. Gigi Hadid, Natalie Portman, Cardi B, and Dylan Sprouse to name a few, have been spotted wearing from their lineup on numerous occasions. The FLYING SOLO NYFW 2020 SS will be held on 6th of September, at Piers 59 Studios, with an after party following up.

New York Fashion Week 2020 S/S Runway Show Schedule

September 6th 2019

Show 1: 6pm - 6.30pm Stage C at Pier 59

Party: 6.30pm - 8.30pm at Patio deck at Pier 59 Show 2: 8.30pm - 9pm Stage B at Pier 59

New York Fashion Week After Party Patio Deck at Pier 59 Studios:

https://www.pier59studios.com/the-deck-nyc

