Nylas Announces Free Scheduling Solution for Healthcare Providers

"With administrative work consuming approximately 16% of a physician's working time , Nylas aims to help healthcare providers around the world increase the efficiency of scheduling resources and services in response to the global COVID-19 crisis," says Gleb Polyakov, CEO and Co-Founder of Nylas. "We estimate that we can eliminate up to 9 hours of administrative tasks per week per physician with the Nylas Scheduler."

Nylas Scheduler enables developers to quickly deploy an all-in-one scheduling solution on any website or application. Providers can then use the Nylas Scheduler to allow patients to easily schedule interactions with physicians and help supporting staff automate administrative tasks.

Nylas' goal is to remove inefficiencies in important administrative tasks to improve communication and coordination between providers and patients affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Nylas Scheduler, patients will be able to book doctor's visits without having to speak with a receptionist. Administrative staff can automatically route patient questions to physicians based upon availability and streamline the scheduling of resources such as examination rooms and medical devices.

The Nylas Scheduler is HIPAA-ready and works across all calendar service providers such as Google and Microsoft to provide universal coverage of important features and ease-of-use for patients, physicians, and administrators.

You can find more information here about Nylas' efforts to help combat the global coronavirus crisis here.

