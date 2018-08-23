Nylas Awarded Best Overall Company Culture and Best CEO in 2018 Best Places to Work Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nylas, the leading REST API that connects applications to email and calendar services, is ranked as one of the top small to mid-sized companies for Best Overall Company Culture and Best CEO by Comparably.com. Nylas also ranks in the top 5% of similar sized companies on diversity.

"Nylas is very honored to be recognized among such a great list of companies," said Nylas CEO, Gleb Polyakov. "Our mission is to prove that you can both be a fast-growing business and a deeply human one. We have great customers and investors at our side as we change the way developers build communication software."

Comparably awards are granted to companies with the highest-ranking reviews based on hundreds of culture and growth questions that are submitted anonymously by employees. The final data set was compiled from nearly 10 million ratings across 50,000 U.S. companies.

Nylas's Gleb Polyakov also ranked among the Best CEOs. "Gleb has done an amazing job leading the company to new heights while maintaining our employee-first culture," said Nylas CTO and Co-founder, Christine Spang.

"The Nylas team has worked very hard to build a company that is equal by identified gender. Diversity, inclusion, and transparency comprise a significant part of the system of key values for our company," says Spang. "In addition to holding diversity and training workshops every 6 months, we also actively work with organizations like HackBright, WomenWhoCode, Code2040, /dev/color, POCIT, and others who push the tech industry to be more diverse and inclusive."

2018 has been a year of immense growth for Nylas as it establishes itself as the most prominent API for building embedded communications. The awards come on the heels of Nylas' recent 16.2m Series B funding round, led by Andrew Parker at Spark Capital.

"Nylas stood out as one of the best places to work overall with one of the best CEOs in Gleb Polyakov, as rated by employees on Comparably across all facets of workplace culture," said Jason Nazar, Comparably CEO. "The company's thoughtful approach to a culture of transparency and collaboration earned high praise from its employees, as did Gleb's empowering leadership and forward-thinking vision."

The Nylas API allow developers to connect software to any inbox in the world. The email, calendar, and contacts API saves developers 24 months of time, providing a single point of integration that connects applications with 100% of email service provider in the world, including Gmail, IMAP, Exchange, Outlook and the rest. Nylas powers Fortune 500s and startup applications alike, across industries including marketing, sales, recruiting, legal, finance, real estate, and more. Customers include Hyundai, Freshdesk, AdRoll, Comcast and more.



