NYLIB Announces New President Edward T. Lutz

He has enjoyed a banking career of over 50 years, most recently serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Greater Hudson Bank which was sold to ConnectOne Bank in 2018. Ed has served as director of three community banks (and served as Audit Committee Chairman in two of them) and has provided advice on strategic and regulatory matters as a strategic consultant during that time. He began his career as an Assistant Bank Examiner with the FDIC, and subsequently rose through the ranks to serve as Regional Director of the FDIC's New York Region for four years.

Mr. Lutz stated, "It is indeed humbling and exciting to be asked to pick up the mantle of leadership at NYLIB from Casey and her predecessors. I firmly believe NYLIB fills a valuable niche in bringing bankers together to discuss industry issues and to hear from industry experts and public officials. I look forward to working with the NYLIB team and its membership as we look to expand our reach and bring value to all our constituents."

Pinchus Raice, NYLIB Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Pryor Cashman's Financial Institutions Group, added: "Ed Lutz brings unique industry experience, having served as senior banking regulator, bank director, and as President and CEO of a community bank. He has seen community banking from all perspectives and has been a first-hand witness to the industry's ebbs and flows over the last 50 years. His experience and expertise will be invaluable to the organization and we are thrilled as he leads us to NYLIB's next chapter."

About the New York League of Independent Bankers (NYLIB)

NYLIB is a not-for-profit organization which provides community-based financial institutions in the New York metropolitan area and surrounding region with a unique forum for networking and educational opportunities. Through meetings and special events, discussions with industry leaders and regulators, news/regulatory updates, continuing education and other activities, NYLIB brings independent bankers together to share their expertise and experiences. In an industry dominated by a handful of financial institutions, the need for organizations like NYLIB, which give a collective voice to independent financial institutions and promote the exchange of ideas, has never been greater.

SOURCE New York League of Independent Bankers (NYLIB); Pryor Cashman