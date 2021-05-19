Nylon Market Size Worth $46.31 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global nylon market size is expected to reach USD 46.31 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Increasing product demand from engineering plastics, textile, electrical & electronics, and automotive applications are driving the growth of the market. The electrical & electronics application segment is anticipated to progress at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. This growth can be credited to the wide product usage in these applications including the production of tubes for cables and wirings, connectors, contactors, circuit breakers, and low voltage switch gears among others.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the nylon 6 product segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR over the forecast period

The automobile application segment dominated the global market and accounted for more than 36% of the overall revenue share in 2020

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and will remain dominant even during the forecast period

This growth is credited to the robust manufacturing base of automobiles, electronics & appliances industries in countries like China , India , South Korea , and Japan

Various strategic initiatives were recorded by key players over the past few years. For instance, in March 2020 , Domo Chemicals, a leading producer of high-quality engineering materials announced plans to invest USD 14.2 million in a new nylon plant in China

Read 114 page research report with ToC on "Nylon Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Nylon 6, Nylon 66), By Application (Automobile, Electrical & Electronics, Engineering Plastics, Textiles), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/nylon-6-6-market

The electrical and electronics industry, unlike other industries, is expected to witness a mixed impact of the global pandemic. Apart from medical devices, electronic product companies that continued working during the lockdown, such as companies engaged in manufacturing remote monitoring electronic devices, witnessed an increase in demand for their products and services. However, disruption across the supply chain of electronic and electrical components from China has hit other electronics and electrical parts manufacturing industries by causing an acute shortage of products and parts coupled with the labor shortage, which is likely to limit the product demand in these industries.

The textile industry is expected to witness a short- to mid-term impact owing to the decline in apparel sales on account of closed malls and stores. However, the demand for face covers has grown significantly, which is expected to have a positive impact on the textile industry. Thus, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on textile, including nylon, is expected to be different in the short and long terms as compared to other industries.

The nylon 66 segment is projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR over of 6% during the forecast period due to the wide application scope of these products in the sports apparel industry where it is used to produce swimwear, sportswear, and cords for parachute and others. However, the rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19 have resulted in restricted camping and outdoor activities, which have negatively impacted the demand for sporting apparel, such as swimwear and sportswear, thus, restricting the segment growth. Moreover, nylon 66 is used in the manufacturing of friction bearings, radiator caps, and tire ropes. The manufacturing industry has been badly hit owing to the shortage of raw materials and labor across the globe, which is also expected to restrain the demand for nylon 66 in the foreseeable future.

