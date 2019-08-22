NYNJA Group Reports Successful Listing of the NYNJA Coin (NYN) on the Bitmart Global Exchange

HONG KONG, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYNJA, a blockchain development and software company is reporting a successful launch of their cryptocurrency on one of the globe's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitmart, to build a viable stable token economy to power the company's distributed labour marketplace. Strong trading demand with an increase in listing price has created large trading volumes for the coin. By listing on Bitmart, NYN Coin will have global reach and audience, especially in South Korea, China and the United States.

NYNJACoin (NYN) launched on August 15 on Bitmart. Accounts can be created to trade NYN on www.bitmart.com.

NYNJA is currently available for download for iOS, Android, PC and Mac. The company has an aggressive roadmap to launch a crypto wallet for peer-to-peer payments and crypto storage as well as NYNJA's decentralized labour marketplace in early September of 2019. With the launch of the NYNJACoin businesses will have real time access to thousands of remote workers, including the ability to pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, credit card or using NYNJACoin. NYNJA's innovative blockchain-based talent assignment and arbitration engine allows businesses to tap NYNJA's labour marketplace to find the best possible talent for whatever task they have, in real time. By pairing businesses with the past possible talent available across the entire available talent pool, NYNJA accelerates the pace of hiring and ultimately of getting the job done.

"Our success listing on Bitmart, positions NYNJA for rapid growth and international growth and success. Being able to offer our users a currency that is active and in demand only solidifies our value proposition for the NYNJA platform and its global payment system," said JR Guerrieri CEO of NYNJA Group.

About NYNJA Group Limited

NYNJA Group Limited is a Hong Kong-based company creating the first global productivity, communications and aggregator platform with a built-in cryptocurrency marketplace and cryptocurrency wallet. The NYNJA platform combines and aggregates other Apps as well as translates, transcribes, calls, conference calls screen share, messaging and visual messaging with robust business management and e-commerce features, all powered by its own ecosystem and cryptocurrency, NYNJACoin (NYN). With NYNJACoin, users can exchange freelance services and virtual goods, as well as access exclusive content and earn tokens for viewing ads or using branded material.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset-trading platform in the cryptocurrency market with over 850,000 users worldwide and ranks among the top 5 crypto exchanges on CoinMarketCap. BitMart currently offers 228 trading pairs with relatively low trading fees in the market.

