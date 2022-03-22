Nyriad Announces the All-New UltraIO Storage System, Unleashing the Power of GPUs to Revolutionize Storage

The UltraIO system eliminates the most painful limitations of RAID–idle hot spares, urgent failed drive replacements, and long rebuild times–to deliver unprecedented performance and resiliency

AUSTIN, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nyriad, Inc. today announced the all-new UltraIO™ storage system, using the processing power of GPUs and advanced algorithms to deliver unprecedented performance, resiliency, and efficiency with low total cost of ownership. The UltraIO system supports block, file, and object data types in a single system, giving organizations the flexibility to consolidate storage and extend the system quickly and easily as needs dictate. In addition, the UltraIO system runs on industry-standard hardware, ensuring the system's capabilities will improve as technologies become available. Combined with simplified management, these attributes let organizations deploy, manage, and nondisruptively scale the UltraIO system.

The UltraIO system launched today is a block storage system that leverages the most advanced, highest capacity hard drives. Organizations are now free to take advantage of the superior capacity, performance, durability, and power efficiency of these hard drives, without the long rebuild times and associated performance degradation that are common with today's RAID-based storage systems.

The UltraIO system is ideal for data-intensive use cases such as high-performance computing, media and entertainment, and backup and archive.

"RAID simply hasn't kept pace with the growing capacity of hard drives," said Kevin Moran, Chief Executive Officer of System Fabric Works. "Rebuild times continue to increase dramatically and with associated performance degradation are now beyond what HPC can tolerate. We provide technology services to organizations implementing advanced HPC systems, so we're keenly interested in ways to help our clients improve their HPC deployments. The UltraIO system is a breakthrough technology that addresses this issue, utilizing the most efficient high capacity hard drives that withstand multiple failures without data loss or performance degradation."

"As a company that offers highly innovative marketing services to customers around the world, time to deliver is our most demanding challenge," said David Hellie, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Image. "To continually accelerate our throughput, we constantly look for better strategies and higher performance in everything we do. Dissatisfaction with our current storage solutions led us to Nyriad. Our goal was to store more onsite data and serve large amounts of real-time 8K digital video and volumes of 3D CAD data dramatically faster. Thanks to the breakthrough performance delivered by the UltraIO system, along with the great support team at Nyriad, we achieved this goal. The resulting workflow improvements are far more dependable than we could ever have imagined. We were also able to consolidate three storage systems, including an all flash array, into a single UltraIO storage system."

To meet their performance and resiliency goals, organizations can configure UltraIO systems to provide the desired amount of failure resilience. For example, an UltraIO system with 200 18 terabyte (TB) drives configured at 20 parity continuously writes at 18 gigabytes per second (GB/s) and reads at 18 GB/s. Configured this way, if 20 of the 200 drives were to fail concurrently, it would continue to operate with just 5% performance degradation. (1)

"Nyriad is dedicated to solving the biggest pain points of storage, many of which result from the limitations of RAID," said Derek Dicker, Chief Executive Officer of Nyriad. "RAID has been the de facto standard for storage for more than three decades, but the demands of today's data-intensive applications now far exceed its capabilities. With the UltraIO system, Nyriad built a new foundation for storage that addresses current problems and creates new opportunities for the future—without requiring organizations to make disruptive changes to their storage infrastructure."

The UltraIO H Series

The first UltraIO system will be offered in two versions:

The UltraIO H-1000 with a usable capacity range between 0.9 PB and 1.6 PB and sustained read throughput of 10.5 GB/s and sustained write throughput of 13.5 GB/s

The UltraIO H-2000 with a usable capacity between 1.8 PB and 3.3 PB and sustained read and write throughput of 18 GB/s

Nyriad sells exclusively through a network of global third-party partners. To learn more about Nyriad, visit us at https://www.nyriad.io . To learn more about the ground-breaking UltraIO storage systems, visit us at https://www.nyriad.io/ultraio/ . Partners interested in joining our team can learn more at https://nyriad.io/partners .

About Nyriad

Nyriad, Inc. is the developer of the UltraIO storage system, an all-new system that combines the processing speed of GPUs and advanced algorithms to deliver unprecedented performance, resiliency, and efficiency. The ground-breaking design enables UltraIO systems to support block storage media and block, file, and object data types in a single system for maximum flexibility. UltraIO systems run on industry-standard hardware and use the highest capacity, most efficient storage media and simplified storage management to achieve low total cost of ownership. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Nyriad empowers businesses to grow and adapt their storage to stay competitive in a data-driven world. For more information, visit us on the web at www.nyriad.io .

(1) The system described in this paragraph is an UltraIO H-2000.



Nyriad® is a registered trademark of Nyriad, Inc. in the United States, Canada, European Union Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan, Singapore, and China and is a trademark of Nyriad, Inc. in other countries. UltraIO™ is a trademark of Nyriad, Inc.

