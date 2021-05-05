NYS Senate Passes Bill to Shut Down the Puppy Mill Pipeline

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the New York State Senate approved S.1130, to shut down the puppy mill pipeline and end the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores across the state. Sponsored by Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Queens), the bill is supported by leading animal welfare groups including the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), New York State Animal Protection Federation (NYSAPF), Voters For Animal Rights (VFAR), Companion Animal Protection Society (CAPS), Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF), and the NYC Bar Association's Animal Law Committee.

A companion bill (A.4283) was introduced in the Assembly by Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal (D/WF-Manhattan) and was recently approved by the Assembly Agriculture Committee.

"With so many good animals in need of rescue, there is no need for puppy mills that abuse animals to supply pet stores. Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities," said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. "I thank my colleagues for joining me in passing this important legislation and look forward to working with Assemblymember Rosenthal to get this bill over the finish line."

"We can seize this moment to save countless animals from suffering by cutting off the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline once and for all," said Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal (D/WF-Manhattan), Chair of the Social Services Committee. "Preventing the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores won't just protect animals, it will also save customers the great heartache and expense that comes with falling in love with an animal that is destined by its breeding to become irreparably sick. My colleagues in the New York State Assembly have a long and proud record of standing up for defenseless animals. I, along with the hundreds of thousands of animal lovers in this State, are waiting to end the puppy mill-to-pet store pipeline by passing bill A.4283."

"Having one of the country's highest concentrations of pet stores that sell puppies, New York State needs to end the sale of cruelly bred puppy mill dogs in pet shops by finally passing the New York Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill," said Matt Bershadker, ASPCA President and CEO. "Shutting down the puppy mill pipeline will help stop unscrupulous breeders from engaging in—and profiting from—unconscionable brutality. We are thrilled to see the Senate pass this bill, and we look forward to working with Senator Gianaris and Assemblymember Rosenthal to advance the bill through the full Legislature to make it law, signaling New York's determination to reject animal cruelty statewide."

"New York pet stores are a notorious outlet for puppy mills, bringing thousands of animals into our state from a dark, inhumane network of cruel pet dealers," said Brian Shapiro, New York State Director for the Humane Society of the United States. "Through the tireless work of Senator Gianaris and Assemblymember Rosenthal, we can stop the needless suffering of commercially raised pets and protect New York consumers from this shady industry."

"If consumers knew where the puppies, kittens and rabbits sold at pet stores came from they would be appalled. The conditions and treatment these animals endure is inexcusable," said Libby Post, Executive Director of the New York State Animal Protection Federation. "This bill stops pet stores and unwitting consumers from bolstering an inhumane industry. We are so thankful for the leadership of Senator Michael Gianaris, the bill's sponsor, and Senator Michelle Hinchey, Chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee for their steadfast leadership. The Federation represents shelters across New York that are happy to hold adoption events at local pet stores to help them rebrand as humane businesses that care about companion animals and the people who love them. Senate passage will help us build the momentum we need to pass this bill in the Assembly where thanks go to bill sponsor Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal and Assembly Agriculture Committee Chair Donna Lupardo for getting the bill out of committee and to its next stop in the legislative process."

"During the pandemic, the puppy mill industry has demonstrated their unscrupulous and greedy practices by preying on the emotions of consumers during this very challenging time. While animal shelters worked in partnership with local communities to find homes for thousands of homeless animals, the puppy mill industry ramped up breeding and sales operations to sell as many dogs and kittens as possible for the highest prices possible. They have proven, once again, that they have no interest in protecting animals or consumers," said Allie Feldman Taylor, President of Voters For Animal Rights. "Voters For Animal Rights (VFAR) applauds Senator Michael Gianaris for championing this transformative legislation — a win for all New Yorkers, especially consumers and homeless animals seeking a second chance at life."

"Companion Animal Protection Society has conducted over 100 undercover investigations of every New York pet store and many of the puppy and kitten mills that sell to them since we started in 2013," said

Deborah Howard, President Companion Animal Protection Society. "Our findings demonstrate the critical need for a law that shuts down the puppy mill pipeline into NYS ending the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits."

"Shutting down the puppy mill to pet store pipeline cuts off a critical revenue source for puppy mill operators," says Stephen Wells, Executive Director of the Animal Legal Defense Fund. "We are grateful to Senator Gianaris and Assemblymember Rosenthal for championing a bill that will protect companion animals and New Yorkers."

"New York has a long and proud tradition of protecting animals through its laws. This bill is no exception. It targets the cruel commercial breeding of dogs, cats, and rabbits, promotes animal adoption, and protects consumers and the environment," said Christopher Wlach, Chair, New York City Bar Association Animal Law Committee. "The New York City Bar Association's Animal Law Committee applauds the Senate for moving the bill one step closer to passage."

Right now, there are thousands of puppies for sale in New York pet stores. Puppies sold in pet stores typically come from commercial breeding operations known as "puppy mills" that are designed to prioritize profit over the well-being of the animals. Dogs in these facilities are often kept in wire crates without adequate shelter, veterinary care, food or socialization. As a result, many of them suffer severe health and behavioral issues – and families are often unprepared for the financial loss and heartbreak that come with buying a sick puppy.

With passage in the Senate, the bill must now be approved by the Assembly, where it is currently before the Assembly Codes Committee for consideration. If the bill is approved in that house, New York will join other states and hundreds of localities in taking a strong stand against puppy mill cruelty.

About the ASPCA®

Founded in 1866, the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation with more than two million supporters nationwide, the ASPCA is committed to preventing cruelty to dogs, cats, equines, and farm animals throughout the United States. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources. For more information, visit www.ASPCA.org, and follow the ASPCA on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Humane Society of the United States

Founded in 1954, the Humane Society of the United States and its affiliates around the globe fight the big fights to end suffering for all animals. Together with millions of supporters, the HSUS takes on puppy mills, factory farms, trophy hunts, animal testing and other cruel industries, and together with its affiliates, rescues and provides direct care for over 100,000 animals every year. The HSUS works on reforming corporate policy, improving and enforcing laws and elevating public awareness on animal issues. More at humanesociety.org.

Subscribe to Kitty Block's blog, A Humane World. Follow the HSUS Media Relations department on Twitter. Read the award-winning All Animals magazine. Listen to the Humane Voices Podcast.

About New York State Animal Protection Federation

The New York State Animal Protection Federation is the voice of all the non-profit and municipal animal shelters, humane societies and SPCAs across the state. The Federation serves as an educational and policy-development resource and through a united voice, promotes favorable legislative initiatives. For more information, please visit www.nysapf.org and follow us on Facebook. You can also download our app on New York State's animal laws at http://www.nysapf.org/nys-animal-law-app.

About Voters For Animal Rights

Voters for Animal Rights' mission is to help elect candidates who support animal protection, lobby for strong laws to stop animal cruelty, and hold elected officials accountable to humane voters in New York State. Through the political process, we are building a coalition of advocates seeking to strike at the root cause of animal abuse and cruelty, which is a lack of fundamental rights and laws to protect them. Learn more at vfar.org and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Companion Animal Protection Society

Founded in 1992, the Companion Animal Protection Society (CAPS) is the only national nonprofit dedicated exclusively to protecting companion animals from cruelty in pet shops and puppy/kitten mills. CAPS addresses animal suffering through investigations, outreach, legislation, legal advocacy, consumer assistance, and rescue.

About the Animal Legal Defense Fund

Forty years of fighting for animals: The Animal Legal Defense Fund was founded in 1979 to protect the lives and advance the interests of animals through the legal system. To accomplish this mission, the Animal Legal Defense Fund files high-impact lawsuits to protect animals from harm; provides free legal assistance and training to prosecutors to assure that animal abusers are punished for their crimes; supports tough animal protection legislation and fights harmful legislation; and provides resources and opportunities to law students and professionals to advance the emerging field of animal law. For more information, please visit aldf.org.

About the New York City Bar Association

The mission of the New York City Bar Association, which was founded in 1870 and has 24,000 members, is to equip and mobilize a diverse legal profession to practice with excellence, promote reform of the law, and uphold the rule of law and access to justice in support of a fair society and the public interest in our community, our nation, and throughout the world. www.nycbar.org

SOURCE ASPCA

