NYSPA Announces Pro-Bono Trauma-Informed Therapy for Anyone Affected by COVID-19

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the effort to help New Yorkers navigate the mental health impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the New York State Psychological Association (NYSPA) is proud to announce, in collaboration with its members, a program to provide free therapy services across the state in both English and Spanish. For those seeking services, please call (518) 608-6183.

Under the initiative, any resident of New York state -- regardless of ability to pay -- may receive up to six free therapy sessions with some of New York's leading psychologists.

The program, initiated by NYSPA President, Dr. Daniel Kaplin, and Disaster Relief Network (DRN) Chair, Dr. Evelyn Rappoport, is expected to attract a large number of applicants.

"These are unprecedented times, and nobody should be denied access to trauma treatment," noted Dr. Rappoport. "Pandemics don't discriminate; trauma does not discriminate; and that is why we are here to serve people regardless of financial circumstance."

