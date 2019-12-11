Nystrom & Associates Opens New Clinic In Mankato

"The need for additional mental health and addiction treatment persists, in Minnesota and throughout the nation. NYSTROM & ASSOCIATES has been serving Minnesota since 1991, and we're very honored to have the opportunity to help individuals and families in Mankato," says NYSTROM & ASSOCIATES Director of Marketing Communications and Outreach Director, Rob Devereux.

Founded in 1991, NYSTROM & ASSOCIATES, now has 16 clinic locations throughout Minnesota and is comprised of a group of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing who are committed to helping individuals and families that are experiencing personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems.

"We're very excited and honored to be offering our services to the vibrant and growing community of Mankato. The need for behavioral health and substance use addiction services are everywhere, and we're humbled to be partnered with the City of Mankato to serve its community," Peter Nystrom, Chief Commercial Officer of Nystrom & Associates noted.

