Nystrom & Associates to Open a New Clinic in Edina

EDINA, Minn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nystrom & Associates Ltd, one of the Nation's largest behavioral health and substance use disorder providers announces the opening of its new clinic in Edina at 6600 France Ave South, Suite 425 Edina, MN 55435. The clinic is scheduled to open November 30th, 2020.

Nystrom's new outpatient clinic will serve all ages and will offer the Edina Community and surrounding areas services for: Psychiatry/Medication Management, Therapy, Substance Use Disorder treatment (SUD), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services (ARMHS), and Children's Therapeutic Services and Supports (CTSS).

"We're very excited and honored to be expanding these very important services into the Edina community and surrounding areas. The need for high quality behavioral health and substance use addiction services persists, in Minnesota and throughout the nation, and we're humbled to create better access and even greater convenience through our expansion. We have a phenomenal team of clinical providers and management who came together to make this possible" Peter Nystrom, Chief Commercial Officer of Nystrom & Associates noted.

Founded in 1991, Nystrom & Associates, will have 19 clinic locations throughout Minnesota and is comprised of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing who are committed to helping individuals and families that are experiencing personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems.

To schedule, call 1-844-NYSTROM or visit us online at www.NystromCounseling.com.

