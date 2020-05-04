Nystrom & Associates to Open a New Clinic in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NYSTROM & ASSOCIATES LTD, one of the Nation's largest behavioral health and substance use disorder providers announces the opening of its new clinic in Moorhead at 2405 South 8th Street, Suite 200, Moorhead, MN 56560. The clinic is scheduled to open May 26th, 2020 via its tele-health platform, with in-person services starting as soon July 1st.

Nystrom's new outpatient clinic will offer the Moorhead Community and surrounding areas services for psychiatry, therapy, substance use disorder treatment (SUD), Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT), Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services (ARMHS), and Children's Therapeutic Services and Supports (CTSS).

"We're very excited and honored to be expanding much needed services into the vibrant and growing community of Moorhead and surrounding areas. The need for behavioral health and substance use addiction services are everywhere, and we're humbled to create better access through our high quality programming and convenient locations," Peter Nystrom, Chief Commercial Officer of Nystrom & Associates noted.

Founded in 1991, NYSTROM & ASSOCIATES, will have 17 clinic locations throughout Minnesota and is comprised of professional care providers from the fields of psychiatry, psychology, clinical social work, marriage and family therapy, substance use disorder, and nursing who are committed to helping individuals and families that are experiencing personal, emotional, marital, or psychological problems.

"The need for additional mental health and addiction treatment persists, in Minnesota and throughout the nation. NYSTROM & ASSOCIATES has been serving Minnesota since 1991, and we're very honored to have the opportunity to help individuals and families in Moorhead," says NYSTROM & ASSOCIATES' Director of Marketing Communications and Outreach Director, Rob Devereux.

