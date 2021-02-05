Nytro.ai Wins Gold Stevie® Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Best Sales Enablement Platform - New Version for Sales Onboarding and Readiness

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nytro.ai, the most advanced AI-powered Sales Onboarding and Readiness platform, today announced it was awarded the Gold Stevie® Award for Best Sales Enablement Platform- New Version category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Nytro.ai's Sales Onboarding and Readiness platform focuses on enabling customer facing reps to quickly master the sales pitch and hone their demo presentation skills. Given the new reality of remote work due to COVID-19, the company realized a massive need and gap in the market around the sales pitch and how to optimize at scale, leveraging advanced AI/ML algorithms to ensure reps have the sales readiness and selling skills in the new paradigm of remote selling before they speak to prospects. With Nytro.ai, enterprises can accelerate onboarding by up to 66+% and increase sales velocity by up to 29+%.

"We are thrilled to receive the 2021 Gold Stevie Award for Best Sales Enablement - New Version", said Rajiv Parikh, VP of Product Marketing at Nytro.ai. "Sales onboarding and readiness is a mission critical need in organizations of all sizes today. Nytro.ai's approach with AI is unique in that it gives managers instant visibility into reps that are ready to speak to prospects and those that need additional training. This is an important validation of Nytro.ai's innovative use of AI to meaningfully impact sales onboarding and readiness at scale."

More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialized judging committees.

One judge commented on Nytro.ai's sales readiness solution as the following:

"This is an exceptional and compelling nomination by Nytro.ai. First off, their SaaS product is novel and impressive. Actual results and metrics of a 60+% increase in manager & trainer productivity and 66+% reduction in pitch review time provide key metrics as does a 29%+ increase in win rates, which can translate to significant dollar amounts depending on the size of the organization. I am not at all surprised that Nytro.ai also won the 2020 Gold Stevie Award."

About Nytro.ai

Nytro.ai is the most advanced AI-powered Sales Onboarding and Readiness platform. Harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Nytro.ai can analyze sales pitches and demos at scale providing instant visibility into rep performance and actionable insights that accelerates onboarding, improves sales readiness and increases sales velocity. Fortune 100 companies along with Global 1000 companies are benefiting from Nytro.ai's modern and intuitive platform to enable customer facing reps with the sales readiness and domain knowledge expertise needed in this current remote selling environment. For more information, please visit nytro.ai

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service include Sales Partnerships, Inc., and ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

