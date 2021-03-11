NYU Langone Brings Top Talent to Advance Cancer Care in Brooklyn

Daniels joined the cancer team in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, from the Mayo Clinic Department of Radiation Oncology, where he specialized in the use of stereotactic radiotherapy to treat a range of diseases, including cancers of the lung , brain , spine , and liver . Stereotactic procedures enable more precise treatment of cancerous tissues and deliver larger daily doses of radiation over a shorter period, requiring fewer visits to receive treatment.

"One of my goals is to build up our stereotactic program in Brooklyn," says Daniels. "Advances in imaging and treatment techniques have made cancer care easier on patients, and more convenient. Instead of treatments taking many weeks, some can now be completed in as few as five days with the same effectiveness."

NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center is a National Cancer Institute–designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and its location in Sunset Park includes the latest technology available, including a cutting-edge linear accelerator that delivers external beam radiation therapy to treat tumors from outside the body. An advanced CT simulator allows for precision in planning radiation treatments that pinpoint tumors and spare normal tissue.

"Dr. Daniels brings a portfolio of talents to our patients in Brooklyn as we continue to deliver an innovative, high quality of cancer care in the borough," says Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, the Anita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Chair and Professor of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "I'm excited about him joining our renowned team of physicians and scientists, and being part of our commitment to bring the best care closer to home in Brooklyn."

The multidisciplinary team at Perlmutter Cancer Center reviews each patient's treatment plan to ensure the latest, research-based practices are used in effectively treating the disease. Integration with NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn brings top-tier surgical oncology and interventional pulmonology expertise that is unrivaled in the borough.

"To truly address the cancer crisis in Brooklyn, we need to bring in the latest technological advances, the best talent, and continually be using the latest techniques that effectively treat the disease," says Abraham Chachoua, MD, the Jay and Isabel Fine Professor of Oncology in the Department of Medicine at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and associate director of cancer services at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center. "Dr. Daniels is a critical component in that effort and he will help us expand our range of cancer treatments to help save lives."

Daniels is a board-certified radiation oncologist and was previously clinical practice chair for the Mayo Clinic Department of Radiation Oncology in Phoenix, Arizona. He was responsible for day-to-day operations of the practice including the proton facility and spearheaded departmental standardization to improve the quality of care. His research interests include cancers of the lung, prostate, and brain, as well as pediatric cancers, having had his studies published in leading cancer journals. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, a medical degree from Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and completed radiation oncology residency training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

