NYU Langone Creates Cutting-Edge Biotech "Incubator" in Manhattan

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 10, 2019, NYU Langone Health BioLabs, the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC), Empire State Development (ESD), and Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the opening of the largest biotechnology incubator of its kind in New York City, BioLabs@NYULangone. A strategic initiative of NYU Langone Health, the facility is designed to attract the nation's most innovative companies working in early stage life sciences to translate research discoveries to new treatments to improve human health and well-being around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/NYU Langone Health)

Located at 180 Varick Street in Manhattan, the incubator will eventually house more than 35 early-stage biotechnology and life sciences companies, 160 scientists, business personnel and support staff, in 50,000 square feet of newly renovated and fully equipped laboratory and office space. "With the financial support of our friends at EDC and ESD and the operations experience of BioLabs, we were able to dramatically redesign and reposition this lab as a collaborative hub for commercially-focused innovation and discovery in the life sciences," says Vicki Match Suna, AIA, senior vice president and vice dean for real estate development and facilities at NYU Langone.

Currently, 22 biotech companies reside in the space. Companies selected for BioLabs@NYULangone will start with a package of tailored laboratory equipment and supplies. BioLabs staff will provide educational programming and operational support, enabling startups to focus on science and innovation, and ultimately move more quickly into their own spaces.

"The BioLabs@NYULangone incubator builds on NYU Langone's proven leadership in scientific and clinical innovation, which has propelled its remarkable success in translating research discoveries to new treatments for the benefit of its patients and the general public," says Robert Schneider, PhD, associate dean for Technology Ventures and Partnerships at NYU Langone Health.

The grants and financial commitments provided by NYU Langone Health, the NYC EDC, ESD, and a number of other innovative corporations, allowed for the development of BioLabs@NYULangone. The investments not only impact the residing biotechnology and life sciences companies, but also New York City's economy, creating high-paying jobs and new opportunities. It encourages collaboration between research institutions, innovators and startup businesses.

"We're proud to be at the forefront of this expansion, building on the success of our health system in translating research discoveries into new drugs, devices and technologies to improve the lives of patients and their families," says Robert I. Grossman, MD, dean of NYU Grossman School of Medicine and CEO of NYU Langone Health.

"I have no doubt BioLabs@NYULangone will be second to none in innovation, research, academic collaboration and the commercialization of our life-saving discoveries," says Dafna Bar-Sagi, PhD, senior vice president and vice dean for science, and chief scientific officer at NYU Langone. "We're looking forward to continuing the partnerships with BioLabs@NYULangone, the EDC, and our other partners as well as the forward-thinking companies that now reside within this new facility."

"With our unprecedented initiative to create a life science research cluster in New York City, we are committed to making our state known around the world as the premiere destination for innovation," says Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, who spoke at the event. "The BioLabs@NYULangone incubator will create synergy between a world-class institution and great thinkers—fostering collaboration that will address the barriers start-up companies face. Our support for this project will ensure innovators can focus on dreaming brilliant ideas while we invest in the future of our economy and workforce."

"Life Sciences is a fast growing-sector in New York and represents an opportunity to make ground-breaking discoveries and create good jobs for New Yorkers," says EDC president and CEO James Patchett. "It's why we're thrilled to be a founding sponsor for BioLabs@NYULangone, which will serve as an invaluable space for startups and companies to innovate, grow and thrive."

