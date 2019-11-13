NYU Langone Expands Growing Network with New Patient Access Contact Center in Florida

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NYU Langone Health is expanding its network by opening a new state-of-the-art patient access contact center in Boynton Beach, Florida. The new facility offers a personalized, world-class experience to patients as a centralized point of access for providers and services across the growing NYU Langone network, where contact center representatives act as the gateway for patients on behalf of physician practices.

"We're thrilled to expand our growing footprint in Florida through this new location in Boynton Beach," said Andrew Rubin, vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "Access to our providers and services is imperative to offering world-class care, and we are confident this new patient access contact center will assist in doing so."

The newly established and renovated location is an integral part of operations across the enterprise, and will employ more than 500 people. Though patients are not treated by physicians onsite at the new location, call center services are provided for those who call NYU Langone from anywhere in the country. It is staffed with a team ready to provide patients with a high-quality, friendly, and efficient experience using the latest contact center technology. Licensed nurses are part of the contact center team to help answer questions and facilitate other patient needs.

Since 2011, NYU Langone has grown its ambulatory care network to more than 350 locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island, Long Island, and Florida. It has maintained its position as a national leader in the highest-quality outpatient care. In 2019, NYU Langone received the Ambulatory Care Quality and Accountability Award from Vizient, Inc. for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality, efficient, and effective patient-centered care in our outpatient settings.

