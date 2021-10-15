NYU Langone Health Opens Spacious Outpatient Care Center in Nassau County

"Our presence on Long Island continues to grow with the opening of an expansive care center in Bethpage," says Andrew Rubin, senior vice president for clinical affairs and ambulatory care at NYU Langone. "In addition to Bethpage, we have more in store for the year ahead to bolster our care network and expand our scope of services in the community."

About NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage anticipates serving approximately 500 patients a day, and comprises the following features:

54,000 square feet spanning 3 floors

74 patient exam rooms

60 providers from 10 clinical areas

6 state-of-the-art procedure suites

Convenient location with substantial on-site parking

Five existing practices from the neighboring area have been relocated to the new site in Bethpage, and new providers also have been recruited to provide comprehensive care in the following clinical areas:

Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Primary care

Pulmonology, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders

Rheumatology

Surgical oncology through Perlmutter Cancer Center

Urology

Advanced diagnostic services including X-rays, endoscopies, pulmonary function testing, and noninvasive cardiac testing also are available on-site.

"NYU Langone Health is committed to design excellence in all of our capital projects, and the Bethpage ambulatory care center is no exception," says Vicki Match Suna, AIA, executive vice president and vice dean for Real Estate Development and Facilities at NYU Langone. "We transformed an empty corporate office building into a state-of-the-art outpatient center that offers primary and specialty care in a warm and welcoming facility designed to create a calming patient-centered experience."

NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bethpage is expected to be fully operational by November 2021.

Integrated, Nationally Acclaimed Care Throughout Long Island and Beyond

Patients seeking NYU Langone's high-quality healthcare benefit from its extensive network of experts at NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island in Mineola and 150 outpatient locations throughout Nassau and Suffolk Counties. From the eastern-most end of Long Island to Palm Beach County, Florida, NYU Langone's vast network is connected by a single electronic health record system, Epic, which also connects to the NYU Langone Health app.

