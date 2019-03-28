NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn Sets New Standard with State-of-the-Art Neuro-ICU

The state-of-the-art 3,500-square-foot unit features four fully equipped single-bed patient rooms with a new dedicated nursing station. Each patient room has access to the latest in diagnostic equipment, including fiberoptic intracranial pressure monitoring, bedside ultrasound, therapeutic temperature management technology, and transcranial doppler to measure blood flow through the brain. The unit is an expansion of the adjacent 10-bed surgical intensive care unit on the hospital's fourth floor.

As Brooklyn's first Joint Commission-certified Comprehensive Stroke Center—and the only facility in the Northeast that additionally holds Joint Commission certification for Stroke Rehabilitation—NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn has built a strong stroke, neurology, and neurosurgical program that is second to none.

"This latest expansion demonstrates our commitment to delivering advanced, around-the-clock neurocritical care to our patients, our community, and our region," says Aaron S. Lord, MD, chief of neurology at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, who will oversee the new unit along with Erich G. Anderer, MD, chief of neurosurgery at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

"Our institution includes some of the most talented brain and spine surgeons in the field, and the new unit will provide an environment that will encourage even faster recovery with a highly skilled nursing and medical staff available 24/7," says Dr. Anderer.

The new facility is an integral part of NYU Langone Health's Center for Stroke and Neurovascular Diseases, which brings leading experts in neurology, neurosurgery, neurocritical care, neurointerventional radiology, neuroradiology, and neurorehabilitation together to diagnose and treat the most complex conditions affecting the brain and spinal cord.

"Stroke is among the most interdisciplinary specialties in the medical field," said Koto Ishida, MD, medical director of the stroke program at NYU Langone Health. "Collaboration is critical to understanding and treating a patient with a neurovascular condition, whether with the emergency department nursing staff, the physicians and surgeons, or the outpatient physical, occupational, or speech therapists—everyone plays a part in delivering exceptional care during this difficult time for patients and their families."

While hospitalizations due to stroke in Brooklyn are above state and national rates, the borough has among the lowest rates of stroke death in the United States, according to federal Centers for Disease and Prevention data.

"Our outcomes in stroke treatment are a key indicator that what we have built here in Brooklyn is saving lives and serving as a model for other institutions across the country," said Dr. Rudy.

