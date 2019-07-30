NYU Tandon and Ultimaker announce 2-day intensive on 3D printing and design for medicine and architecture

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A two-day interactive technical symposium that explores the professional use of desktop 3D printing and design will be hosted by the New York University Tandon School of Engineering and Ultimaker for industry professionals in medicine and architecture, faculty, students, and K-12 educators.

Called Inside/Outside, it will take place on Thursday, August 8, and Friday, August 9, at the NYU Tandon MakerSpace , 6 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn. It will bring together two lenses for considering professional desktop 3D printing: Inside, held on Thursday, will focus on medical uses and how to communicate and prototype around the very small. Outside, on Friday, will focus on architecture and construction, how to work with scales greater than 1:1, and how to communicate and develop ideas about built environments with the aid of desktop printers.

Both days will be packed with industry and faculty presentations, interactive workshops on scanning, print preparation, and applied case studies, as well as exciting keynotes from emerging technology experts, including:

Thursday keynote: Amy Alexander is the senior biomedical engineer in the Mayo Clinic Department of Radiology's Anatomic Modeling Lab in Rochester, Minnesota . In her role, she uses advanced medical software to convert 2D radiological imaging data into 3D printed models. She works with surgical teams to digitally plan a patient's boney reconstructive surgery and design and print surgical cutting guides precisely aligned to that individual's case.

is the senior biomedical engineer in the Mayo Clinic Department of Radiology's Anatomic Modeling Lab in . In her role, she uses advanced medical software to convert 2D radiological imaging data into 3D printed models. She works with surgical teams to digitally plan a patient's boney reconstructive surgery and design and print surgical cutting guides precisely aligned to that individual's case. Friday keynote: Melodie Yashar is a design architect, researcher, and co-founder of Space Exploration Architecture (SEArch+), which develops human-supporting concepts for space exploration. In 2015, SEArch+ was awarded the top prize in NASA's Centennial Challenge for a 3D-Printed Habitat for the proposal " Mars Ice House ."

"There's so much untapped potential with 3D printing in the professional landscape, particularly stemming from the fields of medicine and architecture," said Matt Griffin, Director of Community at Ultimaker Americas. "We are thrilled to partner with NYU Tandon to spread awareness about the wide range of applications and to share techniques from today's leading practitioners, encouraging breakthroughs in these industries and beyond."

"The Inside/Outside symposium promises to be an exciting forum that will inspire attendees to envision not just what is feasible today in additive manufacturing, but what is possible tomorrow," added Jelena Kovačević, Dean of NYU Tandon. "Medicine and architecture demonstrate the breadth of the quickly expanding range of 3D printing applications. We are proud to host this event with Ultimaker."

Attendees are also invited to join an opening reception on Wednesday, August 7, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm for an early chance to meet the speakers and fellow attendees. To see the full schedule or register to attend, visit http://makerspace.engineering.nyu.edu/inside-outside-symposium/.

About the New York University Tandon School of Engineering

The NYU Tandon School of Engineering dates to 1854, the founding date for both the New York University School of Civil Engineering and Architecture and the Brooklyn Collegiate and Polytechnic Institute (widely known as Brooklyn Poly). A January 2014 merger created a comprehensive school of education and research in engineering and applied sciences, rooted in a tradition of invention and entrepreneurship and dedicated to furthering technology in service to society. In addition to its main location in Brooklyn, NYU Tandon collaborates with other schools within NYU, one of the country's foremost private research universities, and is closely connected to engineering programs at NYU Abu Dhabi and NYU Shanghai. It operates Future Labs focused on start-up businesses in downtown Manhattan and Brooklyn and an award-winning online graduate program. For more information, visit http://engineering.nyu.edu.

About Ultimaker

Since 2011, Ultimaker has built an open and easy-to-use solution for 3D printers, software, and materials that enables professional designers and engineers to innovate every day. Today, Ultimaker is the market leader in desktop 3D printing. From offices in the Netherlands, New York, Boston, and Singapore – plus production facilities in Europe and the US – its global team of over 400 employees work together to accelerate the world's transition to local, digital manufacturing. For more information, visit https://ultimaker.com/.

www.facebook.com/nyutandon

@NYUTandon

SOURCE NYU Tandon School of Engineering

Related Links

http://www.engineering.nyu.edu

