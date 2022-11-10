nZero Named to TIME's List of the Best Inventions of 2022

Included in the Sustainability category, the leading near real time (NRT) carbon data and sustainability platform is being recognized as one of 200 groundbreaking inventions on this highly-anticipated annual list

RENO, Nev., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nZero, the near real time (NRT) carbon data and sustainability platform that tracks and operationalizes energy, financial, and greenhouse gas emissions data to help organizations reach climate change goals, was today named to TIME's annual Best Inventions List. Included in the Sustainability category, nZero is being recognized on this prestigious list for its groundbreaking contributions to the climate technology space, due to the technology's ability to track, analyze, and manage carbon emissions data on a granular level. As calls for more urgent climate action emerge from the ongoing COP27 conference, inventions like nZero are now more critical than ever as private and public organizations alike race to reduce emissions outputs and take action against the threat of climate change.

To compile the list that features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives, TIME solicited nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including life-mapping artificial intelligence, diamonds made from excess carbon in the air, and the most powerful telescope ever—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible." See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2022

nZero was chosen by TIME as an honoree in the Sustainability category due to the technology's unique and impactful contributions to carbon management, being a platform that measures scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions data with unmatched accuracy. While other companies rely on notoriously erroneous and outdated emissions average data, leading to inaccurate emissions tracking and disclosure, nZero is being honored for standing apart by providing the most accurate data available as a result of its continuous tracking method. The platform utilizes a carbon emissions data model to provide 24/7 analysis, capable of capturing changes hour-by-hour and providing actionable insights to help customers reach sustainability goals. With this powerful information, nZero clients are equipped to identify blind spots in emissions management and make more cost-effective, data-driven choices in an effort to reach near zero emissions.

"With this honor, TIME is shedding much-needed light on the issue of global emissions reductions and the incredibly effective and informative solution that nZero offers," said Josh Weber, Co-founder and Chairman of nZero. "The best inventions are those that have a positive impact on our communities and planet. Through our work to provide data accuracy and transparency, we are empowering today's leaders to make climate-conscious operational decisions to reduce their respective carbon footprints on a global scale, and we're encouraged that TIME has recognized the importance and urgency of our mission."

As an innovative solution that has experienced major growth within the past year, providing valuable operational insights to customers across the public and private sector, nZero has continued to garner recognition for its unique technology. In addition to the TIME Magazine honor, nZero's awards and recognitions in the last year alone include the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) Existing Industry 2022 "Leader in Sustainability" Award, Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sustainability Product of the Year Award, and an honorable mention on Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas List.

To learn more about nZero, please visit https://nzero.com/ .

About nZero

nZero is a near real-time (NRT) carbon data and sustainability platform that gives NGOs, government agencies and organizations the accurate emissions data they need to reach net zero, communicate their story, and make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet. Unlike carbon management offerings who rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero gathers accurate, first-party, contextual data into a comprehensive view, making it simple for organizations to pinpoint opportunities within their operations to implement carbon reduction actions and spend smarter along the way. nZero's awards and recognitions include the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) Existing Industry 2022 "Leader in Sustainability" Award, Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Sustainability Product of the Year Award, a place on TIME Magazine's 2022 Best Inventions List in the Sustainability Category, as well as an honorable mention on Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas List.

SOURCE nZero