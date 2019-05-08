NZMP Introduces Probiotics Into USA Sports And Active Lifestyle Market

CHICAGO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NZMP, the global dairy ingredients brand of Fonterra, has launched two probiotic ingredients into the sports and active lifestyle market in the U.S. to support growing consumer interest in general wellness.

The ingredients, featuring NZMP's unique strains of Bifidobacterium animalis subspecies lactis HN019 (BifidoB 019) and Lactobacillus rhamnosus HN001 (LactoB 001), have years of clinical evidence behind them to back commonly sought-after benefits such as improved digestive health, gut comfort and enhanced immunity. With an increase in the understanding of the link between gut and brain there is also potential for positive impacts on mental well-being.

Both ingredients have traditionally been sold by NZMP to support pediatric and maternal health but Senior Research Scientist and Nutrition Program Manager Dr. James Dekker says changing consumer needs make them equally relevant for today's growing sports and active lifestyle market. Dr. Dekker, who has been actively involved in probiotics clinical research for nearly 20 years, says over this time he has observed a growing interest and awareness about the role that probiotics can play in supporting a healthy lifestyle.

"We're seeing an increasing focus on digestive health and the desire to improve immunity. These are areas which our two probiotics support. Emerging research shows a link between the gut-brain axis which is an angle we are investigating further especially as interest in overall well-being grows with people leading increasingly stressful and busy modern lives."

Dr. Dekker says the two probiotics are part of NZMP's focus on supporting trade customers to meet the needs of American consumers, who are trying to balance their health needs against increasingly busy and active lifestyles.

"Introducing lifestyle probiotics into the active lifestyle market is a natural progression for NZMP given our decades of experience in developing ingredients for sports consumers. NZMP has developed leadership in the active lifestyle space through our broad range of innovative protein offerings. By extending into speciality ingredients, NZMP is helping our customers appeal to a broader range of consumers by targeting health benefits that protein alone cannot address. A real strength of NZMP as a supplier is our ability to provide such varied solutions. Our focus is on delivering high-value nutritional ingredient solutions to people at all ages and stages. BifidoB 019 and LactoB 001 provide this as they can easily be incorporated into ready-to-mix powders and dry supplement applications, such as capsules or sachets, which are common formats for consuming probiotics," explains Dr. Dekker.

"We know the wider probiotics market continues to grow in parallel to increased awareness of the gut microbiome and digestive wellness," he continues. "Adding probiotics to our sports and active lifestyle portfolio is a key part of our strategic response to supporting customers outside the traditional sports niche. Research has also shown that one in two people worry about their immunity* and 87 percent of consumers are interested in purchasing beverages and foods with immune health benefits."

NZMP's BifidoB 019 and LactoB 001 probiotics have been developed to meet three criteria: to be safe, effective and stable; and have Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status. In addition, these offerings will be halal, kosher, vegetarian and lactose or dairy protein free. Non-GMO verification is also pending.

Both probiotic strains will be showcased by NZMP at this year's Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) Expo from June 2-5, 2019 in New Orleans in the exhibitor hall, stand 1310. At IFT, NZMP will also be featuring fast-digesting protein, crunchy protein crisps for bars, and highlights from their medical ingredients range. Many of these ingredients are backed by NZMP's provenance story, enabling customers to create premium positioning for their products by leveraging New Zealand's pasture raised, grass-fed heritage.

https://www.nzmp.com/global/en/ingredients/specialty/probiotics.html

https://www.nzmp.com/global/en/ingredients/specialty/probiotics/lifestyle-probiotics-for-digestive-health-and-wellness.html

For further information please contact:

Marissa Girolamo

D 310-754-4123

M 310-351-4697

Marissa.Girolamo@porternovelli.com

About NZMP

NZMP is the business to business dairy ingredients brand of Fonterra. Trusted globally, NZMP ingredients are sold in more than 100 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world's most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has one of the broadest ranges of ingredients in the dairy industry, providing hundreds of solutions to meet the needs of customers every day. Backed by Fonterra's New Zealand grass-fed farming heritage and expertise, world-class processing and leading quality standards, NZMP ingredients deliver real market advantage, trusted for their high performance and exceptional quality.

www.nzmp.com

About Fonterra

We're a global dairy nutrition company owned by 10,000 farmers and their families. We've built our expertise on the legacy of the thousands of farmers who've made New Zealand a world leader in dairy. With a can-do attitude and a collaborative spirit, we're a world leading dairy exporter. Our 22,000 people share the goodness of dairy nutrition with the world through our innovative consumer, foodservice and ingredient solutions brands, and our farming and processing operations across four continents.

www.Fonterra.com

*Optimise your health 2017 – DSM; GlobalData, TrendSights Analysis: Wellbeing, Dec.2016.

SOURCE NZMP

Related Links

http://www.nzmp.com

