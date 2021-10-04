O2B Kids Announces Brand New Supercenter Building

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O2B Kids, the leader in Florida's early education and child care industry, is opening the doors to a brand-new, state-of-the-art building to house the company's flagship Supercenter location. This new building will be the home of the largest and longest-standing location for O2B Kids and has been designed to better provide excellent education and care to Gainesville families and children. O2B Kids is a rapidly growing company focused on providing high-quality care and early education to children from infancy through school ages, and has 24 locations across Florida and Georgia with more on the way.

O2B Kids' new location was designed to become the newest and most impressive addition to the company's already wide array of offerings. The new building will boast an expansive 27,000 square feet total for children, teachers, and families to utilize. Designated areas for specific types of play will include a full indoor Play Village, Rock Climbing Room, Big Toy Climbing Maze, a kids-only Fitness Gym, Technology Lab, state of the art Dance Studio, Gymnastics and Tumble Studio, Theater and Stage, and a Learning Library stocked with educational and enjoyable books. In addition to these indoor facilities, the new Supercenter will have a large outdoor turf playground for school-aged children and an indoor courtyard with a turf play area designated for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. For parents and families, a cafe is also included in the floorplans, with drinks and food items for sale.

This new Supercenter location provides a functional space and superior equipment to offer additional enrichment classes to children through their Membership program. In addition to their proprietary school curriculum, Funnydaffer, the Supercenter location will be offering Members a variety of class options like dance, gymnastics, theater, science, yoga, art, and many more to help families with a one-stop, convenient approach to their child's extracurricular activities.

This new construction creates a vacancy in the iconic building that has housed O2B Kids' flagship location for the past 23 years. The new tenants, North Florida Regional Medical Center, plan to be main contributors to the community as well. While departure from the iconic building is bittersweet, it's comforting to know that the location will continue to be used in a way that contributes to the local community.

Over its 23 years of operation, O2B Kids has not only made a positive impact on the lives of children and their families throughout Florida, but its 24 locations (and counting) have created many exciting career opportunities for teachers and early-education professionals. With a focus on creating a fun and enjoyable working environment for teachers and staff, O2B Kids has helped provide growth and experience to individuals who are passionate about creating a better future for children. As a leader in the early-education industry and a passionate educator for both teachers and children, O2B Kids is proud to expand and grow with even more future locations planned.

With excellent reviews across all 24 locations, O2B Kids is a Florida based company that has helped shape the landscape of early education, preschool, and childcare. The nationally-accredited learning and educational curriculum, Funnydaffer, is just one piece of a larger, more robust education and care offering that O2B Kids provides to families throughout Florida and Georgia. Right now, exciting new career opportunities are available in most locations. Find out more or apply online by visiting o2bKids.com. The company, founded in 1998, has provided excellent care and programs for children as young as newborns, all the way through school-age. The company, as a whole, is committed to providing a strong foundation of comprehensive early-education to children and creating a positive impact in their community. Learn more about O2B Kids' locations, curriculum, programs, and more by visiting o2bkids.com.

