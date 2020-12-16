O3 Energy and eCarra Partner Up to Bring a New Clean Energy Initiative to Texas

DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent months, two Dallas-based entrepreneurs have brought their companies together to collaborate on projects with a common goal in mind: building a model for an eco-friendly future of sustainable energy in Texas. eCarra CEO Rock Robinson and his team have developed a rideshare app that is revolutionizing the way the industry operates by using exclusively electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce carbon emissions. Brad Stutzman, CEO of O3 Energy recognized the significance of eCarra's efforts to establish their environment-first model throughout major cities in Texas. O3 Energy has a similar mission, and has been dedicated to making solar energy more accessible with widespread commercial and residential solar development projects. Together, the two companies have devoted their time and technology in a joint effort to bring creative sustainable practices to not just their shared local sector, but across the country.

eCarra's approach is unique in that it presents a completely re-envisioned concept for an industry that can often be cited as a direct source of significant carbon emissions. Their EV-only concept disrupts the very notion that ridesharing cannot simultaneously be both an efficient and sustainable practice. By partnering with O3 Energy, it can be ensured that every part of the process--both when the vehicles are moving and when they're stopped--is utilizing eco-friendly practices. One particular project that has been at the forefront of the companies' efforts is planning and installing solar parking lots and charging stations. By implementing solar canopies in parking lots, not only can costs for EV charging be dramatically reduced, but the entire charging operation can be fueled with renewable energy. ""The sun drops 84,000 terawatts of energy on us every day for free," Rock Robinson explains. "All we have to do is harness it and use it!" This creates an incredible cycle of clean energy, where no harmful emissions are being expelled while the cars are running, and the energy is generated using natural resources when the cars are charging.