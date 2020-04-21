o3Waterworks, A New Multi-Purpose Household Cleaning Product Harnessing The Power Of Aqueous Ozone Launches In U.S.

Ozone, which has been used commercially for over 100 years as a powerful cleaner and sanitizer, is also a powerful oxidizer, killing pathogens, molds, yeasts, and bacteria including E.Coli, Salmonella, and more.

"Choosing the right household cleaning product to bring into your home has never been more important than it is today given the unfortunate and uncertain current state of affairs," said Jonathan Nussbaum, President of o3Waterworks. "We are proud to bring a safer, cleaner and incredibly more effective alternative to the marketplace at a time when people need it the most."

o3Waterworks replaces many cleaners including hard surface cleaners, glass cleaners, stainless steel cleaners, room deodorizers helping you live sustainably. One full change lasts to 5,000 refills - eliminating the need to buy hundreds of plastic, one-time use bottles of cleaners.

o3Waterworks, which contains no fragrances or dyes and leaves behind zero residue, has multiple household uses including:

Kills Bacteria on Hard Non-Porous Surfaces: Aqueous Ozone is 99.9% effective against bacteria and common pathogens including E. Coli, Salmonella, and more.

Aqueous Ozone is 99.9% effective against bacteria and common pathogens including E. Coli, Salmonella, and more. Ideal for Families: Convenient and effective at cleaning baby strollers, toys, pacifiers and more.

Convenient and effective at cleaning baby strollers, toys, pacifiers and more. Save Your Countertops: Most surface cleaners are not suitable for the delicate finish of marble and granite. o3Waterworks Sanitizing bottle will clean your stone countertops without etching that many other cleaners will do.

Most surface cleaners are not suitable for the delicate finish of marble and granite. o3Waterworks Sanitizing bottle will clean your stone countertops without etching that many other cleaners will do. Deodorize: Aqueous Ozone destroys the particles that smell bad AND the organisms that make them. Don't just hide odors, destroy them with o3Waterworks.

Aqueous Ozone destroys the particles that smell bad AND the organisms that make them. Don't just hide odors, destroy them with o3Waterworks. Make Food Last Longer: Nothing spoils food faster than germs and mold. That's why major organic grocery chains are using Aqueous Ozone to spray on meat and produce. o3Waterworks will make your produce last longer and stay fresh.

Nothing spoils food faster than germs and mold. That's why major organic grocery chains are using Aqueous Ozone to spray on meat and produce. o3Waterworks will make your produce last longer and stay fresh. Your Pet Was Never Here: Sanitize and clean up after pet accidents. The o3Waterworks spray bottle destroys the odors without a trace and is suitable to use on carpet, pet bedding and bowls.

In addition to the Sanitizing Spray bottle, o3Waterworks has developed the Aqueous Ozone Laundry System to clean and destroy odors in your laundry without any soap, eliminating the need to buy laundry detergent ever again. The Laundry System, which kills bacteria, whitens whites, brightens colors and preserves your clothes, is also available to purchase online at www.o3waterworks.com and connects to any washing machine turning cold water into ozone, nature's most powerful cleaner.

"With the introduction of our innovative o3Waterworks Sanitizing Spray bottle and Laundry System, we are revolutionizing the household cleaning industry using nature's most powerful sanitizer and putting people's health and safety first," added Nussbaum. "We believe o3Waterworks will emerge as an industry leader as a majority of American's look to live more sustainable lives and protect our planet in the process."

Media Contact:

Adam Schiff

CultureSpeed Communications

[email protected]

(917) 701-7800

SOURCE o3Waterworks

Related Links

http://www.o3waterworks.com

