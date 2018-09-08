o9 Solutions Announces General Availability of o9 Platform on Microsoft Azure

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- o9 Solutions announces immediate availability of its entire suite of AI-driven demand & supply chain planning workflows for digitization of Integrated Business Planning on Microsoft Azure. The solution has been deployed and used in many global manufacturing and retail companies as discussed at this year's Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit: https://youtu.be/3C-FFKCGBQQ

o9 Solutions created the solution to enable digitization of Integrated Business Planning in discrete manufacturing, consumer goods, and retail industry sectors using o9 Platform on Microsoft Azure. The collaboration represented the best of both worlds: market leading demand & supply chain planning technologies, predictive analytics, and machine learning capabilities with scalable, secure, global cloud infrastructure and services.

"This represents a new-generation of business flexibility, efficiency, intelligence, and productivity," said Sanjiv Sidhu, Chairman and Co-Founder of o9 Solutions. "With o9 Solutions, businesses will operate in a way that reduces waste and preserves our world's precious resources."

Sajan Parihar, Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp added, "Microsoft Azure was designed to help modern organizations meet their business challenges faster. We are pleased to see AI based tools from o9 delivering rapid results to large enterprises through Azure."

The Co-Founder and CEO of o9 Solutions, Chakri Gottemukkala said, "To keep up with the rate of change in today's environment, businesses require a scalable infrastructure like Microsoft Azure and AI-driven workflows like those provide by o9 Solutions. o9 is able to deploy and scale cognitive supply chain solutions faster than anyone on the market by using Azure, and further solidifies o9 as the platform of choice for AI-driven demand, supply, and integrated business planning."

The o9 platform enables retailers, consumer goods producers, and industrial manufacturers to achieve excellence by providing an agile, intelligent, and collaborative approach. o9 is positioned highest and furthest for vision and ability to execute in the visionaries quadrant of the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for S&OP Systems of Differentiation, and is also positioned furthest for completeness of vision in the challenger quadrant of the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Retail Assortment Management.

The o9 platform provides the following end to end, connected workflows to its clients on Microsoft Azure:

Integrated Demand Management

Demand Planning

New Product Introduction

Initiative Management

Revenue Planning

Demand Sensing

Digital Expert Systems

Integrated Supply Chain Planning

Supply Chain Planning

Supply Chain Analytics

Order Fulfillment

Digital Expert Systems

Integrated Business Planning

Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP)

Annual Operating Plan (AOP)

Long Range Planning (LRP)

To learn more about how the o9 solution can streamline your business planning processes, try out the demo on Microsoft AppSource.

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and predictive and prescriptive insight. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution.



