o9 Solutions Continues to Deliver Value with its Premier AI-powered Platform for Integrated Planning and Digital Operations

DALLAS, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been more than two years since o9 Solutions announced general availability of its Premier AI-Platform for Integrated Planning and Digital Operations. Since that time, o9 has continued to develop highly differentiated capabilities, which it will be showcasing at this year's Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference , May 13-16.

Powered by the Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) technology and cutting-edge artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) algorithms, the o9 platform enables enterprises to dramatically improve the efficiency and maturity of planning processes and truly enable the "self-driving" supply chain. With support for both structured/unstructured data, advanced AI/ML capabilities like Natural Language Processing (NLP), and email/Excel integration with smart tagging, the o9 platform provides unmatched capabilities to collaborate and optimize planning and operations. The o9 platform also natively connects to real-time sensors and IoT devices and addresses big data storage needs with a Hadoop enabled backend optimized for planning performance.

In addition to out-of-the box algorithms, the o9 platform provides native integration to a variety of open source AI/ML libraries such as R and Python where customers can leverage algorithms written by their own data scientists or data analysis teams.

"Unlike some of our competitors who are cobbling together modules built with 30-year-old technology and calling it a 'platform,' we are built from the ground up with the latest technology to be AI-enabled, multi-tenant and cloud native. Our patent-pending Enterprise Knowledge Graph (EKG) based platform enables companies to create optimized plans, sense demand and supply changes in real time, understand the implications of those changes on the end-to-end supply chain instantaneously, automatically analyze trade-offs using advanced AI and machine learning capabilities and recommend prescriptive actions to maximize profitability. In the age of Google and self-driving cars, it's high time enterprise systems caught up," said Chakri Gottemmukkala, CEO of o9 Solutions.

"Old module-based technology has failed to deliver the value because of inherent limitations to enable truly integrated scenario planning, long implementation cycles, poor adoption and quick obsolescence in rapidly changing business environments. o9's integrated and flexible cloud-based platform, built with the latest AI/ML technologies, can deliver on the long-promised vision for integrated planning and digital operations. Our platform was built on open architecture principles which future-proofs our customers as well adds the ability for them, and partners, to build new applications and workflows," said Igor Rikalo, COO of o9 Solutions.

About EKG

o9's Enterprise Knowledge Graph technology enables companies to create a digital twin of their enterprise in the o9 platform and model the entire value chain from their customers to their suppliers and the relationships between various nodes in the network. Examples of this include market knowledge models, demand knowledge models and supply chain knowledge models. EKG supports both hierarchical and graph based models, enabling the powerful combination to represent a realistic digital twin of the enterprise. AI/ML algorithms run on the EKG model to recommend prescriptive actions and insights based on learning models, thereby providing Digital Assistants for key roles, with access through both mobile and desktop devices.

ABOUT o9

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformation of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is sensing and forecasting market demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing the P&L, any planning and decision-making process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for forecasting and real-time scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and predictive and prescriptive insight to drive faster, smarter, integrated decision making and execution across the enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.o9solutions.com .

For more information on the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference, visit gartner.com/events/na/supply-chain.

Gartner, Inc. does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Drew Larson 214-838-3125

SOURCE o9 Solutions

Related Links

https://www.o9solutions.com

