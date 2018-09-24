o9 Solutions Kicks-Off Navico's 10th Annual Supplier Conference

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, Navico hosted their annual Supplier Conference in Ensenada, Mexico where over two hundred suppliers attended.

Vice President of Solutions Sales at o9 Solutions, Anand Srinivasan, spoke as the first vendor and Key Strategic Partner for Navico.

"Navico is an amazing, forward-thinking company, focused on adopting next-generation AI-driven processes and systems to support their customers," said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9 Solutions. "As the key strategic partner, o9 is honored to kick-off the their conference."

The o9 Solutions team also participated in the panel discussion in the afternoon with executives from Avnet and Microsoft where they talked blockchain, artificial intelligence, edge computing and all things supply chain.

After the Navico Supplier Conference, the o9 team returned to Dallas where they will be hosting their 2018 AIM 10x Supply Chain Leaders Summit, "Leveraging Greatness." The event will be held in Grapevine, Texas at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center on September 9-12 where top executives from Fortune 500 companies will be in attendance to teach, learn, and network.

For more information on the AIM 10x Supply Chain Leaders Summit, Leveraging Greatness, go to https://www.o9solutions.com/2018aim10x.html or visit www.o9solutions.com .

About o9 Solutions

o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and insights that are both predictive and prescriptive. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com

About Navico

Navico is currently the world's largest marine electronics company and produces products under leading marine electronics brands: Lowrance, Simrad Yachting, B&G and GOFREE. Navico has approximately 1,500 employees globally and distribution in more than 100 countries worldwide. www.navico.com

CONTACT: Madeleine Worrall, 214-838-3125, madeleine.worrall@o9solutions.com

SOURCE o9 Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.o9solutions.com

