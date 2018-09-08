o9 Solutions to Host Executive Panel Featuring the Mayor

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, the o9 Solutions annual AIM 10x Supply Chain Leaders Summit will kick-off with a panel discussion where supply chain executives and city leaders will discuss the impact of Artificial Intelligence for supply chain in cities, schools, and industries.

The panel will include CEO of o9 Solutions Chakri Gottemukkala, Mayor of Farmers Branch Robert Dye, and the Directors of Supply Chain Programs at Southern Methodist University and University of Texas at Dallas, Hettie Tabor and Kuo Ching Chung respectively.

"Artificial intelligence is present every day in all of our lives, routing planes, monitoring traffic, tweaking advertisements, trading stocks, changing lights, helping with campaigns, instructing students," said Chakri Gottemukkala. "This panel will be a great opportunity to discuss the impacts of A.I. to our respective systems from educational and political worlds to supply chains of manufacturers and retailers."

The panel discussion will begin promptly at 5 pm CT at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in conference room High Plains 3. The discussion will be live streamed on the o9 Solutions Facebook page and shared on an audio conference.

To dial into the audio conference, go to: WebEx Panel Discussion Audio



Or call into: 1-877-668-4493 Call-in toll-free number (US/Canada)



Meeting password: AIM10X

To watch the Facebook Live, go to: https://www.facebook.com/o9solutions/

For all other information on the o9 Solutions AIM 10x Supply Chain Leaders Summit or the Panel Discussion, please visit, https://www.o9solutions.com/2018aim10x.html or call



(817) 808-1521.

About o9 Solutions, Inc:



o9 Solutions is the premier AI-powered platform for driving digital transformations of integrated planning and operations capabilities. o9's clients span a variety of industries across manufacturing and retail supply chain. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or managing P&L, any process can be made faster and smarter with o9's AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform, o9 empowers organizations with superior visibility and predictive and prescriptive insight. With o9's AI-powered solutions, enterprises can achieve faster, smarter decision making and execution. www.o9solutions.com

