Oak & Eden Re-releases Eight-time Gold Medal-Winning Cabernet Infused Bourbon

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DFW-based indie whiskey producer, Oak & Eden has announced the re-release of its eight-time gold medalist, Bourbon & Vine – a Cabernet Sauvignon infused Bourbon. This small batch release begins with a Bourbon whiskey, and is finished in the bottle with a French Oak spiral that had rested in Cabernet Sauvignon before being infused into the whiskey.

Bourbon & Vine is made unique by a patented process called "In-Bottle Finishing," where Oak & Eden places a 5" long spiral-cut piece of wood, called the Spire, into their fully-aged bottle of whiskey, imparting new flavors and characteristics to the whiskey that wouldn't be achieved in a single barrel alone. In the creation of Bourbon & Vine, Oak & Eden steeped a French Oak spire in Texas winery, Marker Cellars' Cabernet Sauvignon before placing it into the bourbon.

From 2019 to 2021, Bourbon & Vine has been the recipient of eight gold medals at some of the industry's most prestigious international spirits competitions ranging from New York World Wine & Spirits Competition to Cigar & Spirits Magazine, and SIP Awards to John Barleycorn awards. "Bourbon & Vine is our crown jewel," says Joe Giildenzopf, cofounder and CEO of Oak & Eden. "From the first release in 2018, we knew we had something very special on our hands. Our fans and critics rave over Bourbon & Vine with each release, and we are constantly humbled by the response."

Oak & Eden has taken home 30+ Platinum, Double Gold, and Gold medals across the industry's most prestigious competitions since 2019, and has been named among the Top 10 Whiskies Made in the U.S. by Best Products, one of the Spirits Business' Top 50 Innovative New Spirits, and has been featured in publications such as Forbes, Men's Journal, Liquor.com, Cowboys & Indians, Gear Patrol, Paste Magazine, UPROXX, and many others.

Bourbon & Vine is available for sale across most of the 23 states that Oak & Eden distributes within, and is also available for sale online at shop.oakandeden.com.

Learn more about Bourbon & Vine at oakandeden.com/vine.

