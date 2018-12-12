Oak Brook Board of Trustees Approves The Butler Condominium Development

"Oak Brook is at a pivotal juncture in our history and we have just sent a strong message to the residents of Oak Brook that we welcome high-end luxury developments that are consistent with the Oak Brook brand," noted Trustee Mike Manzo. "This $100 million development will add tremendous value to the community. It will result in $109,350 in new sales tax revenue, more than $1.6 million from construction fees and 560,000 gallons of increased flood water storage," Manzo explained.

"The Butler is exactly what Oak Brook needs," voiced Village President Gopal Lalmalani. "We worked with the developer and the community to preserve our heritage while simultaneously embracing this prestigious development."

"We are thrilled this elegant project has been approved. The Butler will strengthen our community," said Oak Brook resident Linda Gonnella.

"We have sent the message that fearmongering can be overcome by facts, and that Oak Brook will embrace responsible and strategic development," noted Oak Brook resident Andy Mahler. "The elected officials that supported this project are to be commended."

"We want to applaud the Trustees and Village President Lalmalani for their vision and leadership. Approval of The Butler demonstrates Oak Brook's desire to maintain its position as an upscale community for discerning residents, while providing new choices for those who seek luxury and the convenience of urban living," added Jerry Ong, Jupiter Realty Company.

For more information, visit thebutleroakbrook.com.

Media Contacts

Julie Maue, Franklin Partners

jmaue@franklinpartners.net | 616-915-8910

Sophie Bartolotta, Akrete

sophie@akrete.com | 847-859-9065

SOURCE Jupiter Realty Company, LLC

Related Links

http://www.thebutleroakbrook.com

