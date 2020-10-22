Oak Hill Advisors Announces Appointment Of Matt Borstein To Lead The Firm's Real Estate Investment Activities

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. ("OHA") today announced that Matt Borstein, formerly Global Head of Commercial Real Estate at Deutsche Bank, will join the firm as Partner and lead OHA's expansion of its real estate investment activities. Mr. Borstein will bring his deep management experience and wide-ranging expertise to build out OHA's real estate-focused investment team and deploy capital across a range of real estate opportunities including loans, securities and hard assets.

Glenn August, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of OHA, said: "We are excited to welcome Matt into our organization and look forward to benefiting from his exceptional network of relationships, deep insights into evaluating real estate markets and strong track record of performance. We believe there is an extraordinary opportunity developing in the real estate markets and are delighted to have Matt leading our team in building a world class real estate investment platform."

Bill Bohnsack, President of OHA, said: "The global real estate markets have long been attractive to OHA. The COVID-19 pandemic is fundamentally changing real estate market dynamics and there are massive effects on the global office, retail, hospitality, multi-family and other sectors. We are excited to expand OHA's real estate investment activities in the current environment and are pleased to have attracted someone with Matt's expertise and relationships. Under his leadership, we look forward to assisting real estate owners with their capital needs and deploying a portion of OHA's $45 billion of capital."

Mr. Borstein said: "I am very excited to be joining OHA. The firm has been a successful opportunistic investor in real estate and real estate-related debt for years and is now committed to building out the platform to be a dedicated scale financing provider. In the coming years, the challenges for current asset owners are going to be significant, and the debt, mezzanine and equity financing needs will be enormous. It is a great time to expand the OHA business and bring new capital and fresh ideas to help drive solutions and meet the needs of partners."

Mr. Borstein joined Deutsche Bank in 2010 and was promoted to Global Head of Commercial Real Estate in 2015 and Head of Global Financing & Credit Trading in the Americas in 2019. Under his leadership, Deutsche Bank has become recognized as a leading financing partner with an approximate $30 billion real estate financing platform. Mr. Borstein began his career in 1994 and held other real estate investing roles following his graduation from Emory University.

About Oak Hill Advisors

Oak Hill Advisors is a leading alternative investment firm with approximately $45 billion of capital under management across distressed and performing credit investments. The firm's investment activities are concentrated in North America and Europe. OHA manages multi-strategy and single strategy credit funds, distressed funds, collateralized loan obligations and other customized mandates. The firm's investment activities are driven by a fundamental value-oriented philosophy focused on credit analysis, relative value analysis, risk-adjusted return generation, loss avoidance and active risk management that has been in place for more than two decades. The firm invests on behalf of a diverse, global investor group. OHA employs more than 300 people globally and is headquartered in New York, with primary offices in London, England; Fort Worth, Texas; San Francisco, California; Sydney, Australia; Hong Kong and Luxembourg. For further information about OHA, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com.

