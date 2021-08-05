Oak Sourcing & Logistics, LLC Donates Over 2 Million Hospital Gowns to Kingdom of Cambodia

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Sourcing & Logistics (OSL), a U.S.-based supply, outsourcing and logistics company, announced today it has donated over 2 million medical gowns to the Kingdom of Cambodia.

These donations come as COVID-19 cases spike across Cambodia. As of July 1, 2021, the country of more than 15 million people is experiencing over 900 cases per day, including over 61,000 total cases and 925 deaths (as of July 12, 2021). This spike comes following the country's successful efforts to stop the virus' spread through January 1, 2021, one year following the first reported case.

"We're pleased to donate these much-needed and vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to the country of Cambodia as they struggle with rising cases and increased serious illnesses and deaths," said Brian Berkenbile, an OSL Managing Member. "These gowns will provide hospitals and medical clinics around Cambodia increased safety for health care professionals in their ongoing efforts against the COVID-19 virus."

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, OSL purchased millions of medical gowns. The demand far exceeded the supply at the time. As 2020 continued, OSL continued to procure medical gowns to meet the ongoing demand. However, as the spread of the virus became more contained in the U.S., demand for all PPE waned and OSL was left with a large surplus inventory of medical gowns.

"We are extremely grateful to Oak Sourcing & Logistics for their generous donation to our country as we continue our battle against the COVID-19 virus," said Mr. Sou Syphanna, CEO of Samdech Techo Volunteer Youth Doctor Association (TYDA). "These gowns will not only help us better treat our citizens who are currently suffering from the continued spread of this virus but also protect our health care professionals as they administer vaccines to our people."

TYDA was established in Cambodia with three main purposes: 1) cooperating with national institutions, particularly the Ministry of Health, to provide public health services free-of-charge to citizens regardless of race, color, or political affiliation; 2) cooperating with the Royal Government to reduce poverty by providing domiciliary health services and other activities to the poor, especially those in rural areas; and 3) providing training and human resources to the health sector, including volunteer opportunities for medical students and other youth interested in charitable causes.

