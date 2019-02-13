Oakleaf Village at Greenville Announces Million-Dollar Designer Remodel
Award-winning senior living community in Greenville excited to announce the completion of its million-dollar remodel
Feb 21, 2019, 20:15 ET
GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A grand unveiling event is set for Thursday, March 7 from 4:00 p.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET to showcase the million-dollar designer remodel of Oakleaf Village At Greenville Assisted Living and Memory Care community. The event will be held on location at 1500 Thornblade Boulevard, Greer, SC 29650. Guests will get first look at the state-of-the-art community remodel while enjoying live music, gourmet chef-prepared appetizers, prizes and giveaways.
The remodeled Assisted Living and Memory Care community consists of modern updates and designer enhancements to common areas and the clubhouse including a new Sensations Dining Room, Bistro, Piano Library, and Living Room, along with all-new Memory Care Dining and Living Room Area. Residents also enjoy Clubhouse amenities, and access to the community's signature award-winning Lifestyle Programs: Sensations gourmet dining, Celebrations activities and events, Dimensions health and personalized fitness, Connections transportation, and more. Now that's living!
"This grand remodel has been a culmination of efforts from many people and we are excited to unveil these world-class renovations to the Greer community," says Richard J. Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "Today's seniors want a different kind of living option. Our design, lifestyle programs, and clubhouse amenities are specifically crafted to meet the growing demand in the Greenville area."
Oakleaf Village At Greenville is one of 53 communities across the United States owned, managed and operated by award-winning Discovery Senior Living, an industry leader in first-class senior living communities.
About Discovery Senior Living
Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Realty Group, Discovery Marketing Group and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With a flourishing portfolio of more than 8,500 existing homes for seniors, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class resort-style communities.
Christina Meyer
Regional Marketing Manager
239.908.2921
cmeyer@discoverymgt.com
