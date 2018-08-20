Oakley Capital to Invest in cPanel

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20, 2018, cPanel signed an agreement to be acquired by a group led by Oakley Capital (Oakley). The group also owns Plesk and SolusVM. This investment will enable significant investment in new product and feature innovation and will support growth in headcount in Houston, Texas, USA where cPanel will continue to be headquartered.

Established in 1997 by CEO Nick Koston, cPanel provides one of the Internet infrastructure industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software platforms. With its rich feature set and customer first support, the fully-automated hosting platform empowers infrastructure providers and gives customers the ability to administer every facet of their website using simple point-and-click software. Based in Houston, TX, cPanel employs over 220 team members and has customers in more than 70 countries.

cPanel has developed an FAQ at https://go.cpanel.net/investmentfaq that it hopes answers many questions that typically arise following the announcement of a transaction.

Nick Koston, CEO of cPanel, Inc. commented:

This investment reflects a great step forward for cPanel. Our team has developed software that contributes to the success of millions of websites operating globally and looks forward to continuing to do so with the same passion that you, our loyal customers have come to love. This investment will give Internet infrastructure providers access to a wider range of software, features, and support. I am excited about what the future holds for the company and the great team at cPanel.

