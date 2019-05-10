Oaksterdam University Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones to Facilitate May 15, 2019 on Capitol Hill U.S. Congressional and Senate Briefings on the Importance of Descheduling Cannabis; Panel of Advocates to Address Impact on Veterans, Seniors and Minority Businesses

OAKLAND, Calif., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15, 2019, Oaksterdam University Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones, in cooperation with the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, will facilitate briefings on the importance of descheduling cannabis before members of the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate. Both sessions will include a panel of experienced advocates who will address the impact of descheduling on veterans, seniors and minority businesses.

"Not only does the restrictive federal classification of cannabis inhibit progress on medical and public health research," says Oaksterdam University Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones, "it impacts the lives of real people across the United States, where all but three states have legalized, or are taking steps to legalize, medical or adult-use cannabis. These briefings will provide vital information to Congress on the importance of descheduling cannabis and resulting positive effects."

The Congressional briefing will take place from 10:30 AM to 11:00 AM in 421 Cannon, HOB. The Senate briefing will take place from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM in U.S. Capitol Visitor Center SVC 201-00 and necessitates an RSVP to Oaksterdam's Policy Ambassador Chiara Juster Haberl, see below for contact information. A panel Q&A session will follow each briefing. Panelists include:

Sue Taylor, a Commissioner on Aging, certified by the State of CA to teach cannabis education, and highly respected retired Catholic school principal. Sue is the first female African-American dispensary owner in the Bay Area, focused on helping senior citizens access the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.

Cpt. Ryan Miller, a veteran of the Iraq war and decorated army captain wounded in action who now advocates for Veterans' access to medical cannabis.

Shanita Penny, President of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, a cannabis advocate, business professional, and entrepreneur with 17 years of experience solving complex issues and improve business performance.

Justin Strekal, Political Director for NORML advocating to legalize cannabis and stop arrests of responsible cannabis consumers.

Dale Sky Jones, Oaksterdam University Executive Chancellor, National Cannabis Industry Association Founding Board Member, Californians to Regulate Medical Marijuana Founding Board Member, Marie Claire Most Influential Woman in the Industry, advocate for safe medical cannabis, past Chairwoman of the Board for the Coalition for Cannabis Policy Reform, and past spokeswoman and legislative liaison for the Prop 19 Campaign in California.

For more information contact:

Oaksterdam University Campus

510-251-1544

Chiara Juster Haberl, Esq., 214465@email4pr.com

Dale Sky Jones, Oaksterdam University Executive Chancellor, 214465@email4pr.com

Mrs. Jones will be available for interviews on May 14th in the Washington DC Capitol Hill area.

