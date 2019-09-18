Oakwood WaterWalk Expands Kansas Presence with Opening in Overland Park

In May 2019, Oakwood announced a multi-year strategic partnership with WaterWalk International, a DeBoer family entity, to create a visionary new hospitality brand, Oakwood WaterWalk, that offers the first "purpose-built" corporate lodging product in the industry, with properties that are designed and constructed from the ground-up to accommodate customers' short- and long-term needs. Oakwood WaterWalk properties combine the most appealing features of an upscale, service-focused hotel with the warmth and convenience of furnished and unfurnished one-, two-, or three-bedroom units. The company has expanded its footprint across the United States, with six properties currently open and a Raleigh, North Carolina, location scheduled to open in early 2020.

The new property offers 153 units; approximately 78 are "all-inclusive" unfurnished units and 75 will be furnished corporate units. Oakwood WaterWalk pricing includes all utilities, high-speed internet, DirecTV cable television, and phone service for nightly or monthly rates. All guests can also enjoy an on-site fitness center, 24/7 front desk service, and full-size appliances (including in-room washer and dryer) while furnished corporate (Gold) units include a fully-equipped modern kitchen, breakfast delivery, and housekeeping.

"WaterWalk is headquartered in Wichita, and we're proud to continue investing in and expanding across Kansas. It's an exciting time for our company; we've opened six new locations in key markets across Kansas, Texas and Colorado, and we have a strong development pipeline," said Mimi Rogers, president, WaterWalk. "In researching emerging markets across the United States, we identified Overland Park as a top priority for growth and development. It's an exceptional residential neighborhood with a need for more long-term accommodation options, but we also saw an opportunity to expand our short-term housing solutions in a high-traffic, business-dense area. With Oakwood WaterWalk, we can provide both."

"Since we announced our strategic partnership, we've already seen a significant spike in interest from Oakwood customers and guests, as well as inquiring investors and franchisees," said Mandeep Singh, chief operating officer, Oakwood. "The Oakwood WaterWalk model fully satisfies the wide spectrum of needs across the extended stay, multifamily and corporate housing segments, and investors are satisfied with the return on investment that is significantly above the hotel industry average – with much lower operating costs as well."

Overland Park is the second most populous city in Kansas. Residents are drawn to the vibrant neighborhoods, excellent schools, and abundant recreational activities. Oakwood WaterWalk is ideally situated in a thriving business and residential community, which includes a mix of retail, restaurants, hotels and lodging, and offices. The location provides easy access to arterial and freeway corridors for accessibility throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area.

About Oakwood®

Oakwood®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, is the leading global accommodation solutions provider helping businesses and individual travelers be anywhere they need to be. With an extensive and flexible selection of move-in ready furnished and serviced apartments, Oakwood has enabled thousands of companies to expand their reach to more customers and markets. The award-winning company continues investing in its quality portfolio of Oakwood-branded properties throughout the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific) offering travelers a broad range of accommodation options from apartments with luxurious style and full amenities to sensible accommodations with modern essentials. For more information, please visit Oakwood.com.

About WaterWalk

WaterWalk combines the most appealing features of an upscale hotel with the lifestyle of apartment living. By design, the innovative prototype efficiently penetrates target market segments such as relocations and corporate projects/trainings. A marquee brand innovation created by an accomplished leadership team with over 200 years of combined experience and brand building across various lodging sectors, WaterWalk is the fifth national brand started by Jack DeBoer, including Residence Inn, Summerfield Suites, Candlewood Suites, and Value Place/Woodspring. For more information, please visit WaterWalk.com.

SOURCE Oakwood

Related Links

http://www.oakwood.com

